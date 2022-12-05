ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Naperville's North Central College eyes football national championship and revenge

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – North Central College's football team has made it to three straight Division III Final Fours, but they came up just short in their attempt to repeat as national champions last year.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with a team looking for another title game appearance, with a side of revenge."I'm locked in. I'm ready to go. I'm excited," said quarterback Luke Lehnen.Lehnen and the undefeated Cardinals have been practicing at home this week where on Saturday they'll face Mary Hardin-Baylor, the team that ended their championship dreams last year. It's a get-back game one year in...
earnthenecklace.com

Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
WGNtv.com

The List: Most popular wedding song the year you got married

CHICAGO – On Wednesday, all of the hosts on the WGN Morning News decided to pool their knowledge to create a very unique version of “The List.”. This one concerned songs that were popular when they all decided to tie the knot, so it was something everyone could have a little fun with during the 9 a.m. hour.
The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

