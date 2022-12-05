Thanks to our Govonor he lowered the standards of care in the state of FL , I can guarantee that there are many more like that one that needs to be closed. It's a shame and disgrace. Again showing he could careless about the seniors in this state . I encourage anyone that has a loved one in a nursing facility to visit often and watch and observe . Don't hesitate to report any facility to ACHA , contact numbers are to be posted upon entry of any facility.
That is why it's important to take care of your own family especially your mom and dad they sacrificed a lot so that you can get what you have now some of these people probably never visited only on may 3 holidays . stop saying you don't have the time if you can take a European cruise you have time remember what goes around comes around. Sorry for these people so sad
Alleluia! Arcadia ALF was shut down in 2011. so much neglected! If people want jobs, better care about them like they treat their family members 😒
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Comments / 14