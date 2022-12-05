MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government officials are seeking input from Condominium and Cooperative Associations. They are gathering input on the new law establishing mandatory structural inspections for their buildings under the new Milestone Inspection law. A “Milestone Inspection” is the structural inspection of a building performed by a licensed architect or engineer and its purpose is to ensure a building’s safety through an assessment of its structural components and general structural condition.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO