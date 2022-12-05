Netflix is letting more people get the chance to view upcoming shows and movies early. In a new report from Gizmodo, it seems that some users are reporting the red brand opening up its doors to the "Secret Preview Club." Earlier this year, it was discovered that Netflix had a system for certain users to preview upcoming titles and give feedback after watching them. Understandably, the rush to try and get into the program was absolutely wild. But, not everyone got their golden ticket to seeing stuff a bit early. That's set to change with some of these emails getting out on social media and other sites. It seems like the streamer is trying to refine strategy as it has faced a bit of upheaval in the last few years. (The CEO is now claiming that all of their problems are down to password sharing, which the user base is collectively rolling their eyes at.) Check out what the original "Secret Preview Club" emails had to say down below.

2 DAYS AGO