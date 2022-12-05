Read full article on original website
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Reveals New Cast
Prime Video has announced eight new recurring cast members joining the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is filming now in the United Kingdom. Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch will become characters in the second age of Middle-earth. This news follows a previous casting announcement for the second season of the epic fantasy series, which revealed one major character has been recast. Prime Video did not reveal which characters these new cast members will play. Cast bios provided by Prime Video follow.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
HBO Max Reality Favorite Not Returning For Season 3
One of Issa Rae's HBO Max shows will not be returning for Season 3. In an exclusive report from The Jasmine Brand, Sweet Life: Los Angeles was confirmed to not be returning. With Season 3 premiering just this August, a lot of viewers were wondering why the show wouldn't be continuing on Max. Well, some of the series stars have hinted that the Discover and HBO merger has a lot to do with it. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been reportedly targeting a lot of programs with budgets he feels are out of line with internal expectations. (In this case that Discovery-style reality show programs have preferable budgets to some of Max's offerings.) That comes as little comfort to fans expecting more. But, there is a silver lining as the team behind Sweet Life is looking for another home for the show. Hope springs eternal in the streaming landscape and hopefully this isn't the end.
Mark Millar's New Comic Series Described as "Willy Wonka With Superpowers"
Prolific comic book creator Mark Millar has a new addition to his Millarworld universe of creator-owned comics, and it's described as "Willy Wonka with superpowers." Netflix acquired Millarworld in 2017, giving the streaming service access to a whole universe of comic book stories outside of the Big Two of Marvel and DC. This collaboration between Mark Millar and Netflix has birthed the live-action adaptation of Jupiter's Legacy and the Super Crooks anime, with many more projects in the works. One of those projects is The Ambassadors, which will be published by Image Comics and features an all-star lineup of artists.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Scores Unexpected Rating
M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin has received an unexpected rating from the MPA (Motion Picture Association). Knock at the Cabin has been Rated "R" for "Violence and language." This is somewhat of a departure for Shyamalan: his only R-rated film was The Happening in 2008, with his other directorial efforts – The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Last Airbender, Split, The Visit, Glass, and Old – all being rated PG-13 or PG.
Avatar 4 Is So "Nuts" It Made Studio Execs Give James Cameron the Note "Holy F-ck"
Filmmaker James Cameron has a proven track record of delivering highly ambitious narratives that also go on to be major financial successes, with his ambitions continuing to surprise fans so much so that when he sent his script for Avatar 4 to executives at 20th Century Studios, the response he got was, "Holy f-ck." With how ambitious the original Avatar was and with reports about Avatar: The Way of Water being that he continues to take his storytelling and technical craft to new heights, this will surely spark excitement among fans about how he will manage to continue to push the cinematic artform to new heights. Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Adult Swim Teases Stacked 2023 Schedule
When it comes to animated television, few networks can compete with Cartoon Network. The brand first came into existence to give audiences a place where animation reigned supreme. Between its prime-time series and its late-night comedies, there is plenty on the channel to love. And now, a new article has gone live hyping the additions gunning for Adult Swim.
Netflix Allowing More Users to Join "Secret Club" to Screen Movies and Shows Before They Premiere
Netflix is letting more people get the chance to view upcoming shows and movies early. In a new report from Gizmodo, it seems that some users are reporting the red brand opening up its doors to the "Secret Preview Club." Earlier this year, it was discovered that Netflix had a system for certain users to preview upcoming titles and give feedback after watching them. Understandably, the rush to try and get into the program was absolutely wild. But, not everyone got their golden ticket to seeing stuff a bit early. That's set to change with some of these emails getting out on social media and other sites. It seems like the streamer is trying to refine strategy as it has faced a bit of upheaval in the last few years. (The CEO is now claiming that all of their problems are down to password sharing, which the user base is collectively rolling their eyes at.) Check out what the original "Secret Preview Club" emails had to say down below.
Wonder Woman 3 Scrapped as James Gunn's DCU Plans Come Together
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios appear to be going back to the drawing board with their Wonder Woman franchise, as plans for the upcoming third film have been scrapped by newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins delivered a script treatment from her and Geoff Johns and they were told that, as the project stands, it did not fit in with the studios plans for the future of the DC Universe. Warner Bros. Pictures co-Chairs and co-CEO's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were the ones to break the news to Jenkins and currently no decisions have been made about the next steps.
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
Hill House & Bly Manor Team Noticed "Changes" in Netflix Relationship Before Moving to Amazon
Netflix managed to score some mainstream horror TV success stories in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor anthology series – thanks to a creative team that included showrunner/producer Mike Flanagan, and executive producer Trevor Macy. The successes of Hill House and Bly Manor led to the continued success of Flanagan and Macy's Midnight Mass miniseries – but more recently things hit a wall.
My Hero Academia Art Hypes Dabi's Dance
My Hero Academia's sixth season has already seen some major casualties take place when it comes to the heroes of Hero Society and the villains that make up the Paranormal Liberation Front. While the battle taking place between Deku and Shigaraki is nearing its end following a confrontation taking place on the mental plane, the upcoming episode is set to feature a very important moment for the villain known as Dabi, with new art highlighting the fan-favorite villain with a dark and familiar past.
Two Popular Netflix Shows Battle for Top Spot on Streaming Charts
Two of Netflix's TV shows are battling it out for the top spot on the latest streaming charts – but which one will take the crown? (Pun!) Manifest has been ruling Netflix all throughout Fall 2022, but now The Crown is back, and it has its eyes on the throne. The latest streaming ratings are in, and they show that The Crown Season 5 came dangerously close to taking the top spot. The Crown Season 5 premiered on Netflix on November 9th, a little under a week after Manifest Season 4 – Part 1 premiered on the streaming service, and quickly shot to the stop.
Everything Everywhere All At Once Director Shuts Down Fans Attacking Critics
Dan Kwan, one of the two directors collectively known as The Daniels, wants fans to know that the team behind Everything Everywhere All At Once already feels the love, and there's no need to get in internet fights over the movie. With year-end lists starting to be a thing, it's inevitable that the movie will make its way into many critics' "best movies of 2022" stories. And while it's uncommon for crowd-pleasers to also be critical darlings, Everything Everywhere has done just that. Unfortunately for all involved -- and as we have seen with movies like Black Panther and Spider-Man: No Way Home -- that can encourage some rude behavior from fans.
Man of Steel 2: Status of Henry Cavill Sequel Reportedly Revealed Amid DC Studios Changes
The live-action DC landscape has evolved quite a lot in recent years, and there have been more and more projects that fans have wanted to see along the way. One pretty popular suggestion has been another Henry Cavill-led Superman movie, and the anticipation surrounding that only grew after Cavill reprised his role in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, but conflicting rumors have only made fans uncertain if this rumored new Superman film will happen. A new report from Deadline hints at the reality of the situation, and where the film may or may not fit within James Gunn and Peter Safran's future DC Studios plans.
Marvel and Star Wars Funko Pops Get a Holiday Deal on Amazon
Time is running out to complete your Christmas shopping, but you can check off some stocking stuffers for Funko fans thanks to Amazon. They're running a sale that includes a random collection of toys mixed in with Funko Pops that focus heavily on Marvel and Star Wars. What's more, it includes a lot of exclusive Pops from collections like Victory Shawarma, Year of the Shield, Sinister 6, and Across the Galaxy. You can shop the entire Amazon sale right here while it lasts. Some of the standout Funko deals are listed below.
'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Woman King' among American Film Institute's Top 10 list
The American Film Institute has released its list of Top 10 TV and film awardees.
