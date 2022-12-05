Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Georgia football has three FWAA All-American first-team selections
The Football Writers Association All-American teams were released on Friday and Georgia has three players on the first-team list. TCU led all programs with four players on the combined units, while Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Pitt, and USC also had three players each on the combined team. Last season saw Georgia tied for second with three FWAA All-American selections, with Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean on the first team and Jamaree Salyer on the second team.
Georgia Football: Commitment AJ Harris senior highlights
Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back AJ Harris announced his commitment to Georgia over Florida, Alabama, and Clemson back in June and the five-star just wrapped up an impressive senior season. In 10 games as a senior, Harris made 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery, and says he only allowed two receptions all season. Watch his senior highlights above.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett reveals how he found out he was a Heisman Trophy finalist
NEW YORK — On Monday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett received word that he would be New York bound by the end of the week as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Bennett didn’t get the news while home in Athens, however, as he was 800 miles away awaiting the opportunity to accept a different award.
Matayo Uiagalelei down to three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
Three Buckeyes named FWAA All-Americans
Between the end of the college football regular season and the start of bowl season, there may seem like a lull in the action. While there is no football being played on the field, that time is used as honors season, where players who performed well that year receive recognition.
Sights and Sounds: Holden three-pointer gives Ohio State dramatic win over Rutgers
We have highlights, photos, postgame videos and social media posts from Ohio State’s dramatic win over Rutgers on Thursday night. Click here for our full report. Tanner Holden hit a long three at the buzzer as No. 25 Ohio State pulled out a crazy 67-66 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten opener before 14,042 Thursday night at Value City Arena.
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
