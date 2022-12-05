The Football Writers Association All-American teams were released on Friday and Georgia has three players on the first-team list. TCU led all programs with four players on the combined units, while Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Pitt, and USC also had three players each on the combined team. Last season saw Georgia tied for second with three FWAA All-American selections, with Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean on the first team and Jamaree Salyer on the second team.

ATHENS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO