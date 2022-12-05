ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Georgia football has three FWAA All-American first-team selections

The Football Writers Association All-American teams were released on Friday and Georgia has three players on the first-team list. TCU led all programs with four players on the combined units, while Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Pitt, and USC also had three players each on the combined team. Last season saw Georgia tied for second with three FWAA All-American selections, with Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean on the first team and Jamaree Salyer on the second team.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia Football: Commitment AJ Harris senior highlights

Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back AJ Harris announced his commitment to Georgia over Florida, Alabama, and Clemson back in June and the five-star just wrapped up an impressive senior season. In 10 games as a senior, Harris made 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery, and says he only allowed two receptions all season. Watch his senior highlights above.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Matayo Uiagalelei down to three schools

Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Three Buckeyes named FWAA All-Americans

Between the end of the college football regular season and the start of bowl season, there may seem like a lull in the action. While there is no football being played on the field, that time is used as honors season, where players who performed well that year receive recognition.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

