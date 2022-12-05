General manager John Lynch said Friday that Garoppolo (foot) is not a candidate to be placed on IR, Cam Inman of the Mercury News reports. The 49ers have already utilized six of eight maximum activations off IR, and with Elijah Mitchell (knee) hopeful for a playoff return, the team has little maneuvering room left. Lynch also said it's "highly unlikely" Garoppolo plays again this season, echoing coach Kyle Shanahan during his Wednesday press conference. Garoppolo is working his way back from a broken left foot, and as the injury doesn't require surgery, it appears there's at least a possibility he could return during the playoffs as long as he avoids any setbacks. Brock Purdy takes over as San Francisco's starting quarterback for at least the time being.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO