Effective: 2022-12-09 09:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 15 inches, except 2 to 25 inches over the mountains possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon MST today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

ADAMS COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO