weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Owyhee Mountains, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 09:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains; Upper Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Winter Weather Advisory. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, Upper Weiser River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 09:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 15 inches, except 2 to 25 inches over the mountains possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon MST today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Magic Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 09:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Magic Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley zone. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Baker County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Baker County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 10 inches, except 3 to 31 inches over the mountains possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Baker County zone. * WHEN...From 5 PM MST this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
