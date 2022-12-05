ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

Pink Christmas tree lit up in honor of Athena Strand

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

Small, tight-knit community comes together to keep Athena Strand's memory alive 03:00

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Like many 7-year-olds, Athena Presley Monroe Strand adored the color pink and Christmas. In honor of her love for both, Parker County officials lit up a Christmas tree covered in rose colored lights.

Strand was allegedly kidnapped outside her home and killed by a contract driver for FedEx, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31. On Dec. 2 her body was found just miles from her home two days after she was reported missing.

During and ever since Strand's alleged abduction and homicide, the community , both in Texas and spanning the globe have rallied in support of her family.

Athena Strand, 7 CR McPherson & Maitlyn Presley Gandy via Facebook

Parker County Judge Pat Deen said the pink Christmas tree and prayer vigil on Dec. 6 is a show of support for the Strand family.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life of Athena Strand," Deen shared on Facebook . "In a show of support to Athena's family, and our neighbors in Wise County including support for Wise County Judge JD Clark, as well as our community, I am asking our first responders, and our community join me on the courthouse steps Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. to pray for Athena's family and Wise County."

Strand's mother, Maitlyn Presley Gandy thanked the town of Weatherford for lighting the tree.

"I would also like to thank the town of Weatherford (I am unsure if it's Oklahoma or Texas) for lighting a pink Christmas tree for Athena. I know I told everyone pink is her favorite color but also, her favorite holiday is Christmas and I can't tell you how excited she was and how much she was looking forward to Christmas and coming home in a couple weeks," Gandy said in a Facebook post on Dec. 5.

Also on that day, more than 20 school districts, including Paradise Independent School District in the county where Strand was reported missing, are wearing pink in honor of Strand. Wise County Judge J.D. Clark also asked residents to wear pink on Monday in remembrance of Strand, saying in a Facebook post , "My heart is so heavy about Athena."

Clark invited people to gather at the county courthouse Monday at 6:30 p.m. "to pray for Athena, her family, our first responders, and our community."

In addition to thanking the community for honoring her daughter, Gandy shared this message:

The message I have for everyone, is please continue to share and talk about Athena and her legacy. She would be so happy to know and see all of the things done in her honor and hear how many people care about her. She was born to change my world and she has. Let her unexpected and inexcusable death be reason we seek change. Let her pure beauty be the reason we make this world more beautiful. Let the light she brought into this world continue to grow brighter in her name.

Her name is Athena Presley Monroe Strand .

She was murdered by a monster .

Her light will be the reason that monster and all the rest that exist run back to the shadows.

Her name is Athena Presley Monroe Strand. She is my world, and I will continue to share her in everyone else's world.

A motorcycle ride will also take place in honor of Strand on Dec. 5. Starting at noon, bikers will meet at the VFW post in Azle and ride out to Paradise Elementary school .

