Michigan State

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus

After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release

Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
Commanders leaked Jon Gruden emails, Dan Snyder 'participated in' toxic culture, per House Committee report

More than a year after kicking off an investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture, and the NFL's own handling of it, the U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight Committee has released a 79-page final report with its findings. Concluding that team owner Daniel Snyder "permitted and participated in" the "troubling conduct" that's since resulted in fines, lawsuits and other league discipline, the report also features testimony from Snyder and former Washington president Bruce Allen, who alleges the Commanders were behind the leaked emails that led to ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
WASHINGTON, DC
Former NFL star Andrew Luck regrets timing of retirement, but happy with decision: 'I was in pain' as a QB

It's been more than three years since Andrew Luck abruptly retired from the NFL. Now, the former Colts quarterback has opened up about the struggles that led to his decision. Profiled by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Luck revealed that he regrets the timing of his retirement, which came just two weeks before the start of the 2019 season. He does not, however, regret walking away from the game, detailing an identity crisis that stemmed from playing such an important position on such a big stage.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York City, NY
