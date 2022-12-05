Read full article on original website
Rams Coach Shocked to Witness Baker Mayfield Celebratory Headbutt in Person
VIDEO: Baker Mayfield head butted a teammate after beating the Raiders.
Jim Harbaugh to Save the Franchise? | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts will likely need a new head coach after the season. Could Jim Harbaugh be the savior for the team?
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award
Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus
After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release
Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
Commanders leaked Jon Gruden emails, Dan Snyder 'participated in' toxic culture, per House Committee report
More than a year after kicking off an investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture, and the NFL's own handling of it, the U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight Committee has released a 79-page final report with its findings. Concluding that team owner Daniel Snyder "permitted and participated in" the "troubling conduct" that's since resulted in fines, lawsuits and other league discipline, the report also features testimony from Snyder and former Washington president Bruce Allen, who alleges the Commanders were behind the leaked emails that led to ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
New Rumor Hints at Broncos GM George Paton's True Job Security
Is the Denver Broncos' general manager on as much notice as Nathaniel Hackett?
Report: Jason Garrett Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Jason Garrett, the second-longest tenured head coach in Dallas Cowboys history, has taken to broadcasting over coaching this season. Most recently the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, Garett's coaching plans have been unclear thus far in 2022. But a Thursday report from The Athletic's ...
Very Intense Sean McVay Yells After Cam Akers Fumble Ends Baker Mayfield's Second Drive
VIDEO: Sean McVay reacts to Cam Akers' fumble.
How to watch The Match: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy battle Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
It’s back. And he’s back. Capital One’s The Match returns for a seventh rendition Saturday but perhaps the real headline here is golf fans get to see Tiger Woods tee it up once again. Originally set to play the Hero World Challenge last week, Woods was a...
Detroit Lions dismissing rare Vegas odds: They said we 'were trash when we were 1-6'
Dan Campbell is not a betting man. "I’ll get banned for life in this league if I bet," he said Friday. But the Detroit Lions coach was surprised to hear...
Podcast: The Bears have a clear path to No. 2 overall draft pick
The Bears are sitting at 3-10 at the bye week, and their season is all but over. Chicago was eliminated from playoff contention last week, but there’s still plenty to watch heading into this final stretch of games. Namely, the Bears’ draft position, where it feels like they’re all...
This Is What Josh Bell Tweeted After Signing With The Guardians
Shortly after the news broke that Josh Bell would be a member of the Cleveland Guardians for the 2023 season, he took to Twitter to express his feelings about playing for the team. To keep it short, he's excited to be here!. This is what he sent out to his...
Former Ohio State Running Back Cut By NFL Team On Wednesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers have won three of their past four games and are currently riding a two-game winning streak for the first time this season. Just a few days after their latest 19-16 win over the Falcons, the Pittsburgh franchise has made an interesting roster move this Wednesday ...
Bill Belichick says there won't be major changes to Patriots offense, feels good about system despite woes
The New England Patriots offense has struggled this season, but head coach Bill Belichick does not plan to change much about their system. The future Hall of Fame coach says at this point, only minor changes would be implemented. As the Patriots get ready to face the Arizona Cardinals this...
Baker Mayfield and The Miracles of the Mundane
Las Vegas had to get one yard. Three measly feet. Against a 3-9 side reeling from one of the most stomach-turning Super Bowl hangovers we've ever seen. The Raid
Former NFL star Andrew Luck regrets timing of retirement, but happy with decision: 'I was in pain' as a QB
It's been more than three years since Andrew Luck abruptly retired from the NFL. Now, the former Colts quarterback has opened up about the struggles that led to his decision. Profiled by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Luck revealed that he regrets the timing of his retirement, which came just two weeks before the start of the 2019 season. He does not, however, regret walking away from the game, detailing an identity crisis that stemmed from playing such an important position on such a big stage.
