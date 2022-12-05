Top stars, best performances this week in Georgia high school basketball

Joshua Quarterman, Johnson Boys Basketball

Quarterman went off versus Wilkinson County. He dropped 27 points with six boards and two steals.

Darius Reynold Jr., Cedar Grove Boys Basketball

Reynold Jr. was a dominant presence inside versus Heritage. He scored 16 points, collected 14 boards, and rejected three shots.

Christian Hernandez, North Cobb Christian Boys Basketball

Hernandez has killing it from behind the arc, he finished the matchup against Chattooga with 32 points on 10 threes, and also recorded five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Jojo Mccurry, Habersham Central Boys Basketball

Mccurry dominated on the inside versus White County. He scored 21 points, while also collecting 12 boards and rejecting two shots.

Niko Wilson, Lambert Boys Basketball

Wilson was on one versus Peachtree Ridge. He got in his bag and scored 31 points to keep the game close for Lambert

Taylor Rietveld, Camden County Girls Basketball

Rietveld had one of the most dominant performances of the week as she finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds in a win over South Effingham.

Stella Chartrand, Westminster Girls Basketball

In a 74-13 blowout win over Clarkston, Chartrand went off as she finished with 17 points, eight assists, six steals and three blocks.

Crystal Henderson, Kell Girls Basketball

Henderson was her top-tier self in a 57-54 win over St. Francis. She scored a game-high 27 points, while adding four boards and three steals.

Mackenna Nix, Temple Girls Basketball

Nix had a monster double-double in an overtime win. She ended the game with 28 points and 15 rebounds.

Denver Arnold, Valdosta Girls Basketball

Arnold capped off her career night with five made three’s and a career-high 25 points.

Bryanna Preston, Lovejoy Girls Basketball

Foster went off for 27 points in a win over Cherokee, she also had a steal, two boards, and four assists.

La’Nya Foster, Lovejoy Girls Basketball

Lovejoy had a dominant duo going on with Foster and Preston. Foster made her impact with 17 points, 14 rebounds , four assists, two steals and a block.

Tina Collins, Lakeview-Fort Oglethrope Girls Basketball

Collins was all over the stat sheet in a blowout win over Denmark. She flirted with a triple-double15 points, 11 boards, seven assists, six steals, and two blocks.

Brooke Moore, North Cobb Christian Girls Basketball

Moore scored a game-high 25 points versus Hillgrove, she also filled up the stat sheet in other areas with seven boards, two assists, three steals, and a game-high five blocks.

Shakiria Foster, Lamar County Girls Basketball

Foster had one of the best all-around games so far this season. She scored a very impressive 29 points, while sprinkling in three rebounds and five assists, but probably the most impressive stat was her 11 steals.

Jessica Fields, Mount Paran Girls Basketball

Fields had an impressive double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-17 win over Therrell.

Jada Wood, Riverwood Girls Basketball

Wood was prolific in the scoring category with her 27 points in a nice win over North Springs.

Brinkley Kate Reed, Coahulla Creek Girls Basketball

Reed scored her 1000 th point as she scores 15 points in a win over Bremen.

Leiah Henderson, Ringgold Girls Basketball

Henderson went off versus Ridgeland, she finished with 18 points, and almost matched that with 17 rebounds and also had four assists.