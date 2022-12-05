ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Top stars, best performances this week in the Georgia high school football

By Darren Nichols
 4 days ago

Bryce Hicks, Carrollton Football

Hicks did a little bit of everything in the Semi-final win over Colquitt County. He ran the ball 37 times, yes you heard that right 37 times for 205 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.

Ny’Quavion Carr, Colquitt County Football

Even in a losing effort, Carr played one of his best games of the season. He hauled in 11 catches a season-high for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Malcom Brown, Warner Robins Football

Brown carried the Demons past Cartersville, he had 20 carries and ended with 190 yards and a score.

Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek Football

The Senior quarterback was lights out versus Carver in the team’s second face-off. He threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns to seal the deal and help get the Patriots to a State Championship.

Jontavis Curry, Thomson Football

Curry put Thomson on his back with his 15 carry, 171 yards, two touchdown performance.

Demello Jones, Swainsboro Football

Jones was the Tigers offense, versus Irwin County. He rushed the ball for 169 yards on 16 carries and scored all three touchdowns for the Tigers in a winning effort.

