The Last Woman Ever Executed In California Was Obsessed With Her Son And Wanted Him All For HerselfC. HeslopCalifornia State
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
MOW Diablo Region Finds Temporary Office Space After Headquarters FireZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
sonomamag.com
2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month
Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.
sonomamag.com
2 Local Restaurants Named Among ‘Most Beloved in America’ by OpenTable
Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has announced its annual list of “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America,” featuring 47 cities across 21 states. No Sonoma County restaurants made the cut this year, but two of the 100 are in Napa Valley. French restaurant Bistro Jeanty in Yountville and...
sonomamag.com
The Best Things We Ate in Sonoma in 2022
Sometimes you know, in the seconds after a first bite, that a dish won’t be merely memorable. It’s going to be one of the best bites of the year. A sip of oyster soup called Billi Bi at the recently opened, high-end Cyrus restaurant in Geyserville had exactly that quality.
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
northbaybiz.com
Sticking to It: Windsor Toffee
Local confectioner Windsor Toffee is quickly becoming a Sonoma County favorite. Owners Veronica Aguado and Evodio Medrano opened their business two years ago when Veronica sought a change following a 12-year career in the chocolate industry. Having spent over a decade working with chocolate and honing her skills, she decided to continue following her passion for sweets and began crafting her own from their home kitchen.
northbaybiz.com
American Canyon and the Promise of Watson Ranch
Longtime residents, city officials pin hopes that ambitious 309-acre ‘town center’ development will finally put long-ago quarry town on the map. If you don’t live there, you may think of American Canyon as somewhere you go through to get somewhere else—a thoroughfare, a stretch of congestion as you speed north or south on Highway 29. But the City of American Canyon cannot be seen from the road. American Canyon is, and has been since it was incorporated in 1992, home to a vibrant, engaged, diverse people who share a sense of place and community and a dream of greater community that is right now on the verge of coming true. But before we get to that, we need to find the City of American Canyon in a way that you can’t find on a map.
sfstandard.com
Michelin-Starred Chef Set To Open Another Affordable Chinese Restaurant
Mamahuhu is nearly ready to open its second San Francisco location, this time in Noe Valley. Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef Brandon Jew of Mister Jiu’s will lead the kitchen at the latest outpost of his more affordable Chinese American eatery. Co-owner Ben Moore told The Standard that...
SFGate
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
marinmagazine.com
Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022
The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
oaklandside.org
Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
marinlocalnews.com
Peter Arnott put his stamp on Marin
Peter Arnott, who passed away last month at age 90, left an indelible stamp on Sausalito. A native of Palo Alto, Peter met his wife Ann while both were employed in Tokyo. After they married and had a son, David, they relocated to Sausalito, a move that benefitted them and this town enormously.
SFist
Solano County Home Featured on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'
The Bay Area can already claim a couple of wins from previous seasons of ABC's suburban Christmas light fever-dream of a competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight, and now we have another contender up in Suisun City. Can I just take a moment to point out the unnecessary, aggro,...
Cliff Lede’s Backstage Is the Most Rock ‘n’ Roll Tasting Room in Napa
For the last two decades, Cliff Lede has been leaving his mark on Napa Valley — not just with excellent wine, but by bringing a sense of rock ‘n’ roll cool to this sometimes fussy wine region. Influenced by his mother’s early forays into home winemaking, Lede’s...
Michelin-recognized Bay Area Thai restaurant to close after nearly 20 years
However, this won't be the last customers will see of them.
The 10 Bay Area restaurants that lost their Michelin stars in 2022
The bulk of the losses were in San Francisco.
'Shock': Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said.
Abandoned pets found in Bay Area parks as in-person work resumes
Abandoned pets are being found in the Bay Area as more people return to the office, putting a strain on animal shelters. It’s not just dogs and cats — guinea pigs and other small pets are being found in parks.
4 San Francisco restaurants earn new Michelin stars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco. Nisei Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Deep freeze kills Solano County olive harvest, but Napa–Sonoma fares much better
For some North Bay olive farmers, the weather brings a bitter taste and declines in yields for this year’s harvest. But from the Central Valley over to Napa and into Sonoma and Marin counties, those yields vary, improving the closer to the coast the groves are. Official value and yields will be determined when county agriculture departments come out with their official crop reports in late spring.
