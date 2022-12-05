Doctors: Not enough of NC’s seniors are getting new COVID-19 boosters. With holidays coming, that’s a big problem

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People 65 and older make up even more of the most recent COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina — more than five out of every six.

And as the holidays approach and families get together — increasing the chances of disease spread — health care experts worry that not enough of them have received an updated booster dose.

“That is something we really need to focus attention on, and urge this new booster into the people who are most vulnerable to severe disease,” said Dr. Pia MacDonald, an epidemiologist at RTI International.

Throughout the nearly three years of the pandemic, 75 percent of COVID deaths in North Carolina have occurred in people 65 and older, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

But focus on the deaths in just the past three months, and that rate climbs even higher — to 84 percent.

Yet just 30 percent of them have received a dose of the bivalent booster that health officials say provides better protection from symptomatic infection .

MacDonald called it “extremely effective.”

“So that is going to protect people from landing in the hospital and potentially dying from this disease,” she said.

While that is the highest rate for any age group broken down by NCDHHS, it’s also a slim fraction of that group’s rate for either the primary series or the previous booster.

The state says 98 percent of people 65 and older have completed the initial series, and 60 percent have received at least one booster.

But those first two shots wear off eventually, which is why boosters are needed in the first place, and that partly explains the widely misinterpreted trend of the vaccinated accounting for more COVID deaths lately than the unvaccinated do.

“The vaccine has saved millions of people from dying who are over 65,” said Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

And with the holidays less than three weeks away, people who haven’t gotten the booster are running out of time to be protected during those gatherings that were blamed for surges in both January 2021 and January 2022.

“That is what makes this notion of getting boostered very, very important now,” MacDonald said. “Especially as we head into the holiday season where more people are congregating, eating, and it’s more people are sharing indoor space with people they don’t normally share indoor space with.”

So why aren’t they getting those shots?

Some might still not be aware that they are available — and strongly recommended by health care professionals.

More than a quarter of people 65 and older who responded to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey in September said they had heard “a little” about the updated boosters.

Another 12 percent — or, 1 in 8 — said they heard “nothing at all.”

And yet another part of it could simply be people tiring of COVID.

“I worry a lot about pandemic fatigue, and just not talking about the disease,” Weber said, “and therefore, people not thinking we need to have continued mitigation efforts and continued funding for research and care.”

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March 2020, compiling data from federal, state, and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.

