Syracuse players embrace Georgetown rivalry: ‘We may not be in the Big East, but we play them for reason’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Some say that the Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry doesn’t burn quite as hot as it used to when the two schools were both members of the Big East Conference. Tell that to Benny Williams.
Expect the Syracuse-Georgetown feud to heat up, even if both programs are struggling (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― What if the Hatfields had moved out of West Virginia and left the McCoys on the other side of the state line in Kentucky without anyone to hate?. That’s sort of like what happened with the Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry when Syracuse left the Big East after the 2012-13 season to join the ACC, leaving the Hoyas behind in the process.
Tony White is heading to Nebraska. These are the 3 biggest questions for SU’s defense (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the market for a new defensive coordinator with reports that Tony White is departing for Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska. Beloved by players and fans alike, White turned the Orange defense from zero to hero in his three seasons coaching at SU. He was the highest-paid assistant SU had ever hired back in 2020, and he is believed by many to be a future head coach.
A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
SU defensive edge Steve Linton is in the transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost its first defensive player from the depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Defensive edge Steve Linton entered the portal Wednesday. He appeared in 11 games for the Orange this season and played 297 snaps. He shared the starting role at the position on SU’s depth chart with teammate Jatius Geer.
High school roundup: Third-quarter run guides Weedsport girls basketball to win over LaFayette
A big third quarter aided Weedsport’s effort to a 60-47 win over LaFayette in an Onondaga High School League contest on Thursday. The Warriors were holding on to a 25-23 lead at the intermission. Weedsport, however, ignited a 29-8 run in the third quarter for a 54-31 advantage against the Lancers. LaFayette molded together a 16-6 effort in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
orangefizz.net
What Could the Coolest Player in the Transfer Portal Bring to Syracuse?
Not just the coolest. The coldest. Or Decoldest, we should say. Decoldest Crawford, a former three-star wideout who spent a year at Nebraska, now has an offer from the ‘Cuse. Since receiving his Syracuse offer, Crawford has also heard from Washington State, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Pitt. The Shreveport, Louisiana native first committed to LSU before flipping to the Cornhuskers out of high school. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, and Nebraska went through a mid-season coaching change.
From D-1 coach to high school: Patrick Beilein is on comeback trail with Baldwinsville basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — When word started to spread last summer that Patrick Beilein was going to take over as Baldwinsville boys basketball coach, Bees senior center John Capilli had to do a little research. Capilli didn’t know anything about Beilein, so he turned to Google. Capilli noted that Beilein’s...
The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
Syracuse offers ex-Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford. He’s the face of a viral NIL deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — The star of a viral Nebraska air conditioning commercial has received an offer from Syracuse football. Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2, departing the Nebraska program which just named Matt Rhule its new head coach. Crawford redshirted the...
Syracuse guard Judah Mintz got an exercise in recognizing defenses in Orange’s win over Oakland
Syracuse, N.Y. – It might have seemed like Syracuse had all the answers in its 95-66 demolition of Oakland on Tuesday night. But Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz missed one part of a multiple-choice question in the 95-66 blowout victory at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White is leaving for the same job at Nebraska (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White is leaving Syracuse football to serve as Matt Rhule’s new defensive coordinator at Nebraska, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday. White has served three seasons as Dino Babers’ DC, installing the 3-3-5 defensive scheme that has transformed the Orange defense into one of the best in the ACC.
Matthew Bergeron makes Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest 2023 NFL Draft big board
Syracuse, N.Y. — With NFL Draft season creeping every closer, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated big board for the 2023 draft Thursday. Kiper provides his Top 25 overall prospects plus his Top 10 at each position group. While no members of the Orange cracked the overall list, Syracuse football offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron clocked in as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Georgetown | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball looks to keep the streak alive when they host the Georgetown Hoyas at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 10 (12/10/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on local ABC channels and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Syracuse loses second coordinator in one day as Robert Anae departs for N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost its second coordinator in less than 12 hours. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae is leaving SU for the same position at N.C. State, where he’ll replace previous Wolfpack OC Tim Beck, a source close to the Syracuse program confirmed to Syracuse.com on Thursday night.
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Creighton: NCAA championship semifinal time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team is off to the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship tournament, where it will meet the unranked Creighton Bluejays in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, December 9 (12/9/2022). The game is at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can...
SU players stunned over losing 2 coordinators in 1 day: ‘Crazy world we live in’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost both its offensive and defensive coordinators Thursday within 12 hours as both Robert Anae and Tony White are reportedly headed to new posts. White will go to Nebraska to join Matt Rhule’s staff as defensive coordinator. Anae is staying within the ACC and...
Orange Weekly: Would Dino Babers leave Syracuse for Purdue? SU-Georgetown set to renew rivalry (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers being linked to another job and the renewal of a storied rivalry were among the topics on the docket for a new episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health. First, syracuse.com’s Emily Leiker joins Brent Axe to discuss...
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 tour: Where to get tickets to the Syracuse performance
The Red Hot Chili Peppers can’t stay away from Upstate New York and have announced that they will perform at the JMA Dome on Friday, April 14. King Princess and The Strokes will be openers for their Syracuse concert, which will have general sale tickets available on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m.
