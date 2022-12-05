ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Expect the Syracuse-Georgetown feud to heat up, even if both programs are struggling (what to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. ― What if the Hatfields had moved out of West Virginia and left the McCoys on the other side of the state line in Kentucky without anyone to hate?. That’s sort of like what happened with the Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry when Syracuse left the Big East after the 2012-13 season to join the ACC, leaving the Hoyas behind in the process.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tony White is heading to Nebraska. These are the 3 biggest questions for SU’s defense (analysis)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the market for a new defensive coordinator with reports that Tony White is departing for Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska. Beloved by players and fans alike, White turned the Orange defense from zero to hero in his three seasons coaching at SU. He was the highest-paid assistant SU had ever hired back in 2020, and he is believed by many to be a future head coach.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

SU defensive edge Steve Linton is in the transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost its first defensive player from the depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Defensive edge Steve Linton entered the portal Wednesday. He appeared in 11 games for the Orange this season and played 297 snaps. He shared the starting role at the position on SU’s depth chart with teammate Jatius Geer.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

High school roundup: Third-quarter run guides Weedsport girls basketball to win over LaFayette

A big third quarter aided Weedsport’s effort to a 60-47 win over LaFayette in an Onondaga High School League contest on Thursday. The Warriors were holding on to a 25-23 lead at the intermission. Weedsport, however, ignited a 29-8 run in the third quarter for a 54-31 advantage against the Lancers. LaFayette molded together a 16-6 effort in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
LAFAYETTE, NY
orangefizz.net

What Could the Coolest Player in the Transfer Portal Bring to Syracuse?

Not just the coolest. The coldest. Or Decoldest, we should say. Decoldest Crawford, a former three-star wideout who spent a year at Nebraska, now has an offer from the ‘Cuse. Since receiving his Syracuse offer, Crawford has also heard from Washington State, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Pitt. The Shreveport, Louisiana native first committed to LSU before flipping to the Cornhuskers out of high school. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, and Nebraska went through a mid-season coaching change.
SYRACUSE, NY
104.5 The Team

The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach

Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Matthew Bergeron makes Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest 2023 NFL Draft big board

Syracuse, N.Y. — With NFL Draft season creeping every closer, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated big board for the 2023 draft Thursday. Kiper provides his Top 25 overall prospects plus his Top 10 at each position group. While no members of the Orange cracked the overall list, Syracuse football offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron clocked in as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy