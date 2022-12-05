Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Related
wcsx.com
Santarchy is Back In Detroit
It’s time once again for the wild Santa Party in Downtown Detroit. Around the country it is known as SantaCon but here in the D it is known as Santarchy!. Most years this massive party is filled with boozy fights and crushed childhood dreams from those kids who see Santa fighting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This historic home is serving up classic dishes with a modern twist
It’s the holiday season and many people are in a festive spirit. Well, one historic home in Grosse Pointe Shores is all decked out for Christmas - The Edsel and Eleanor Ford Estate. While you’re there to see the sights, you can also grab a bite to eat at their restaurant which is serving up some classic dishes with a modern twist.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Venue in Ann Arbor will start serving new chef-crafted brunch this weekend
ANN ARBOR – Looking for your new favorite brunch spot?. Starting on Saturday, Dec. 10, Venue by 4M in Ann Arbor is launching a brunch menu with something for everyone. If you haven’t tried this awesome new spot yet, brunch is the perfect opportunity. Venue has lots of...
Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?
Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market
Immortalized in a White Stripes song, the motel could be reborn as apartments or a hotel
Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs
Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police seek shooter in ‘targeted attack’ outside Downtown Detroit hotel -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say. Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carriage rides, wine, and holiday fun
Cities in just about every community are dazzling with holiday lights, and if you’re looking for a unique cool way to take in all the festive fun, how about on a horse-drawn carriage? Now through December 30 carriage rides will take passengers throughout Downtown Detroit for a magical holiday experience. Pick up locations on Woodward near Campus Martius are on a first come, first serve basis and takes place Friday’s and Saturdays 6-11pm.
Detroit News
4 wounded in shooting Thursday near Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit
Three people are in critical condition and another is in temporary serious condition after a drive-by shooting late Thursday in downtown Detroit near the Westin Book Cadillac, officials said. Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Friday the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue...
Thrillist
If Another Pizza Disappointed, Little Caesars Will Give You a $6 Detroit-Style Pizza
Little Caesars is headquartered in Detroit. (The Red Wings even play in Little Caesars Arena.) The Hot-N-Ready chain is pushing an argument where having a headquarters there means that its Detroit-style pizza, no matter the Little Caesars location, is the real deal. Whether or not that argument has merit, Little...
Cockroaches spotted in Popeyes in Detroit by DoorDash driver force eatery to shut down
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Detroit shut down this week after a DoorDash driver who was waiting for an order caught on video what appeared to be a cockroach infestation, as the bugs crawled over straws, utensils and to-go orders. The eatery was closed Tuesday as a crew worked inside, according to WXYZ-TV...
You could win free weed for life in this dispensary’s scratch-off game
Technically it’s an ounce of free weed every month for the next 20 years but still, we’ll take it
Detroit Popeyes location shut down after viral cockroach video
Management at a Popeyes location near E Warren and Conner shut down their store temporarily after a video showed roaches crawling all over to go orders.
4 people shot in ‘targeted attack’ outside historic Detroit hotel
DETROIT – Four people were injured by gunfire in what police are calling a “targeted attack” outside Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. WDIV-TV in Detroit reports that three of the victims are in critical condition while a fourth is in temporary serious condition. All of them are in their early 20s to early 30s.
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic scene in Detroit unfolded early Friday after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. "Two groups were having some type of conflict with each other," Police Chief James White said. Four people were shot. Officers were nearby and heard the shots....
Detroit News
State to spend $85M on Detroit's QLine street car over next 17 years
Michigan taxpayers will chip in $85 million for the free rides on Detroit's QLine street car over the next 17 years under legislation awaiting the governor's signature. A bill headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, which her office said she would sign, would lock the state into a $5 million annual subsidy of the Woodward Avenue street car through 2039. Lawmakers approved a $5 million annual appropriation in the fall of 2020 during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic when the street car’s operation was halted and bleeding cash.
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
Comments / 0