Detroit, MI

Santarchy is Back In Detroit

It’s time once again for the wild Santa Party in Downtown Detroit. Around the country it is known as SantaCon but here in the D it is known as Santarchy!. Most years this massive party is filled with boozy fights and crushed childhood dreams from those kids who see Santa fighting.
This historic home is serving up classic dishes with a modern twist

It’s the holiday season and many people are in a festive spirit. Well, one historic home in Grosse Pointe Shores is all decked out for Christmas - The Edsel and Eleanor Ford Estate. While you’re there to see the sights, you can also grab a bite to eat at their restaurant which is serving up some classic dishes with a modern twist.
Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?

Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs

Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.
Carriage rides, wine, and holiday fun

Cities in just about every community are dazzling with holiday lights, and if you’re looking for a unique cool way to take in all the festive fun, how about on a horse-drawn carriage? Now through December 30 carriage rides will take passengers throughout Downtown Detroit for a magical holiday experience. Pick up locations on Woodward near Campus Martius are on a first come, first serve basis and takes place Friday’s and Saturdays 6-11pm.
4 wounded in shooting Thursday near Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

Three people are in critical condition and another is in temporary serious condition after a drive-by shooting late Thursday in downtown Detroit near the Westin Book Cadillac, officials said. Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Friday the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue...
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic scene in Detroit unfolded early Friday after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. "Two groups were having some type of conflict with each other," Police Chief James White said. Four people were shot. Officers were nearby and heard the shots....
State to spend $85M on Detroit's QLine street car over next 17 years

Michigan taxpayers will chip in $85 million for the free rides on Detroit's QLine street car over the next 17 years under legislation awaiting the governor's signature. A bill headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, which her office said she would sign, would lock the state into a $5 million annual subsidy of the Woodward Avenue street car through 2039. Lawmakers approved a $5 million annual appropriation in the fall of 2020 during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic when the street car’s operation was halted and bleeding cash.
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
