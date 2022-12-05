Former Oklahoma star Baker Mayfield to be released by the Carolina Panthers

One of the most beloved Sooners in recent memory will be looking for a new home. Former Heisman winner and former No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield is set to be released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mayfield has had a tumultuous last few years after being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Panthers after the Browns made a play for DeShaun Watson.

Mayfield was in the last year of his rookie contract, originally due a fully guaranteed $18.85 million in the final year of his rookie deal. The Browns agreed to pay Mayfield $10.5 million of that in 2022, with the Panthers on the hook for roughly $5 million.

Mayfield took a $3.5 million pay cut to be moved. The trade to Carolina was thought of as a chance to give Mayfield a fresh start in new scenery but has hardly worked out as such. Mayfield’s on-field struggles coincided with a rocky foundation as the Panthers fired their head coach Matt Rhule mid-season.

Mayfield was 1-5 as the starter for Carolina and completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in seven games across the 2022 season to this point.

What’s next? NFC contender, the San Francisco 49ers just lost their starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the season after breaking his foot early in their clash with the Miami Dolphins. Former Oklahoma foe Brock Purdy, who quarterbacked the Iowa State Cyclones, took over in relief.

Another option could be the Los Angeles Rams, who are without Matt Stafford and struggling to do much offensively.

If claimed by anyone on waivers, Mayfield would be due $1.35 million. The former No. 1 overall pick would give San Francisco or L.A. a veteran QB presence and someone who is capable of playing good football. He’s done it before, and with the weapons and offensive structure of either Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay. Mayfield could give San Francisco specifically a shot still to pursue the NFC crown and a Super Bowl berth.

