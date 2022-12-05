ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Top Twenty Five

 4 days ago

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Houston (37) 8-0 1502 1

2. Texas (14) 6-0 1473 2

3. Virginia (3) 7-0 1416 3

4. Purdue (8) 8-0 1411 5

5. UConn 9-0 1295 8

6. Kansas 8-1 1131 9

7-1 1046 13

8. Alabama 7-1 1029 11

9. Arkansas 7-1 1021 11

10. Arizona 7-1 1013 4

11. Auburn 8-0 853 15

12. Baylor 6-2 841 6

13. Maryland 8-0 811 22

14. Indiana 7-1 759 10

15. Duke 8-2 745 17

16. Kentucky 6-2 596 19

17. Illinois 6-2 554 16

18. Gonzaga 5-3 517 14

19. UCLA 7-2 479 21

20. Iowa St. 7-1 376 23

21. Creighton 6-3 346 7

22. San Diego St. 6-2 265 24

23. Mississippi St. 8-0 187 -

24. TCU 6-1 113 -

25. Ohio St. 6-2 81 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Coll of Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan St. 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas St 1.

Jim Leonhard says he won't return to Wisconsin staff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jim Leonhard, who served as Wisconsin’s interim coach for the last seven games of the regular season, says he won’t be back with the Badgers next season. Leonhard tweeted Tuesday night that he would work as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator for its Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State but wouldn’t be part of new coach Luke Fickell’s staff next season. “It has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way,” Leonhard tweeted. “On Wisconsin!” Leonhard had served as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator before getting promoted to interim coach after the Oct. 2 firing of Paul Chryst.Leonhard posted a 4-3 record and said he hoped to keep the job beyond this season.
WI Lottery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:. (one, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Tar Heels WR Downs opts out of Holiday Bowl for NFL leap

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina receiver Josh Downs is opting out of the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Oregon to prepare for a jump to the NFL draft. Downs announced his decision in a social media post Friday, less than a week after he had 11 catches for 100 yards in the Tar Heels’ loss to No. 10 Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. He led the team with 94 catches for 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games. Downs ranks third in the Bowl Subdivision ranks with 8.5 catches per game, while his 11 TD catches is tied for seventh. His top stretch came when he had a run of four straight 100-yard games with at least nine catches each time. That included 15 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown at Virginia and 11 catches for 154 yards and three scores in a win at Wake Forest that clinched the ACC’s Coastal Division title.
Vikings can clinch NFC North on road against surging Lions

DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have won enough to be in a position to clinch the NFC North with almost a month left in the regular season. The Vikings (10-2) have won nine of their last 10 games, a string of success that started in September with a comeback win over Detroit and has been marked by one-possession games to raise questions about how good they are. The Lions (5-7), meanwhile, have won four of five games and have earned enough respect to be favored to beat Minnesota by 1 1/2 points, per FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s the first time in the Super Bowl era that a 5-7 team is favored over a 10-2 team, according to Sportsradar. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins certainly isn’t apologizing for winning nine games by eight or fewer points.
