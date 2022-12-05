Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Related
Over 100 cats and dogs found at illegal kennel up for adoption in Ocean County
The animals are at various facilities across Ocean County hoping to get adopted.
YAHOO!
'Crusted in feces': Brick animal hoarding suspects out of jail after tales of home filth
TOMS RIVER - A judge Thursday ordered two Brick women freed from the Ocean County Jail, despite an impassioned plea from a prosecutor who alleged they endangered 183 lives in their home — that of 182 animals encrusted in feces and a 16-year-old girl who faced ridicule for going to school smelling of urine and excrement.
Help! Supplies needed for dogs, cats rescued from Brick, NJ house
The Ocean County Health Department has posted a list of specific supplies needed at the county animal shelters in support of the 180 dogs and cats removed from a Brick house on Saturday. The 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from the "horrible and inhumane conditions" inside the home...
180 dogs, cats discovered locked in cages in horrible conditions in New Jersey
After 180 animals were found living in unsanitary conditions at a New Jersey home over the weekend, officials are calling it one of the worst cases of animal hording anyone can remember.
Shelters Caring For Animals Rescued From Brick Home
OCEAN COUNTY – The 175 malnourished dogs and cats evacuated from a home at 111 Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township are receiving care from the Ocean County Health Department. Ocean County Health Coordinator Dan Regenye said the department was taking care of 175 of the 180 animals brought...
Animal rescuers battled through filth, feces, and urine to rescue hundreds of cats and dogs
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – When police were called to a home in Brick Township where two women were running an illegal puppy mill, the situation quickly turned into a dangerous hoarding environment for police and an army of volunteers who spent hours making sure every last animal was freed from the deplorable conditions inside the home. Associated Humane Societies Animal Control officers Maria Cymanski, Javier Vargas, and Luis Mercado went so above and beyond in assisting with the horrific hoarding situation in Brick, NJ, on Saturday, officials with AHS said this week. “We cannot comment on much about this situation, The post Animal rescuers battled through filth, feces, and urine to rescue hundreds of cats and dogs appeared first on Shore News Network.
180 Animals Rescued From Puppy Mill in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from a puppy mill Friday night. According to the Brick Township Police Department, their officers responded to a home on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents there were running a puppy mill.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
thesandpaper.net
Stafford Cops Catch Grinch Red-Handed; Christmas Saved
Two frantic students burst through the door of Southern Regional High School Resource Officer Joseph Stanziano’s office, alerting him that The Grinch is in the building. At first the officer doesn’t believe the kids, but a quick check of the security footage shows it’s true – and not only that, the furry green intruder disguised as Santa is making off with the school’s Christmas tree.
Authorities Seek Public's Help In Shooting That Left Jersey Shore Man Dead In His Car
Authorities in Monmouth County seek the public's help in a shooting that took place in the fall. A 26-year-old Neptune Township man was fatally shot in his car.On Oct. 6, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue for a report of …
Feds: Man Driving Truck on NJ Turnpike Had 95 Kilos of Cocaine, Fentanyl
Federal authorities say a man from Yonkers, NY, was arrested earlier this week after police found a combined 95 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in his tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. 39-year-old Alejandro Nouel Lajud was arrested on December 5th and charged with one count of possession with intent...
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home
BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
Family grateful for return of dog allegedly stolen from Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog believed to be stolen from a Wawa parking lot in Philadelphia is safely back home after nearly three weeks.Theo's owners claim on Nov. 15, they stopped at the Wawa and left the dog in their car. When they came back out, their car door was open and Theo was nowhere to be found."We do believe he was taken," Natalie Ciervo said.Nearly three weeks ago, 2-year-old Theo went missing. The next morning his owners, Ciervo and Matt Berk started sharing his photo on fliers and social media."As we shared the sightings, people came out to help,"...
This Neighborhood in Toms River is Just Too Cute Decorated for Christmas
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
2 New Jersey women accused of running ‘puppy mill’ after 180 animals found in home
BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Two New Jersey women are accused of running a “puppy mill” after 180 animals were found inside their home, authorities said. Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, both of Brick Township, were charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment after officials discovered the animals living in unsanitary conditions, including many confined to crates that were stacked on top of one another, NJ.com reported.
Help Me Find the Largest Display of Christmas Inflatables in Ocean County, NJ
If you know of an address in Ocean County that has a large display of Christmas inflatables, please, let me know. So, I have a friend that has the most adorable two-year-old and she loves Christmas inflatables. I said to her I'm going to ask around and find the house in Ocean County with the most Christmas inflatables.
Just Do It: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Guy in Nike Hoodie
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is always the case, details have not been released. All we know is that it is part of an "ongoing investigation." No specific information about the mysterious man in the photo was released but he...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1