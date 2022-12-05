ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Shelters Caring For Animals Rescued From Brick Home

OCEAN COUNTY – The 175 malnourished dogs and cats evacuated from a home at 111 Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township are receiving care from the Ocean County Health Department. Ocean County Health Coordinator Dan Regenye said the department was taking care of 175 of the 180 animals brought...
BRICK, NJ
Animal rescuers battled through filth, feces, and urine to rescue hundreds of cats and dogs

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – When police were called to a home in Brick Township where two women were running an illegal puppy mill, the situation quickly turned into a dangerous hoarding environment for police and an army of volunteers who spent hours making sure every last animal was freed from the deplorable conditions inside the home. Associated Humane Societies Animal Control officers Maria Cymanski, Javier Vargas, and Luis Mercado went so above and beyond in assisting with the horrific hoarding situation in Brick, NJ, on Saturday, officials with AHS said this week. “We cannot comment on much about this situation, The post Animal rescuers battled through filth, feces, and urine to rescue hundreds of cats and dogs appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
180 Animals Rescued From Puppy Mill in Ocean County, NJ

Authorities in Ocean County say 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from a puppy mill Friday night. According to the Brick Township Police Department, their officers responded to a home on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents there were running a puppy mill.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found

An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Stafford Cops Catch Grinch Red-Handed; Christmas Saved

Two frantic students burst through the door of Southern Regional High School Resource Officer Joseph Stanziano’s office, alerting him that The Grinch is in the building. At first the officer doesn’t believe the kids, but a quick check of the security footage shows it’s true – and not only that, the furry green intruder disguised as Santa is making off with the school’s Christmas tree.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
BRICK, NJ
Family grateful for return of dog allegedly stolen from Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog believed to be stolen from a Wawa parking lot in Philadelphia is safely back home after nearly three weeks.Theo's owners claim on Nov. 15, they stopped at the Wawa and left the dog in their car. When they came back out, their car door was open and Theo was nowhere to be found."We do believe he was taken," Natalie Ciervo said.Nearly three weeks ago, 2-year-old Theo went missing. The next morning his owners, Ciervo and Matt Berk started sharing his photo on fliers and social media."As we shared the sightings, people came out to help,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2 New Jersey women accused of running 'puppy mill' after 180 animals found in home

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Two New Jersey women are accused of running a “puppy mill” after 180 animals were found inside their home, authorities said. Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, both of Brick Township, were charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment after officials discovered the animals living in unsanitary conditions, including many confined to crates that were stacked on top of one another, NJ.com reported.
BRICK, NJ
