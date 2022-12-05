Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
custercountychronicle.com
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
Black Hills Pioneer
KEVN
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An apartment building under construction on Philadelphia Street caught on fire. Thursday morning. When the Rapid City Fire Department arrived at the Tallgrass Apartments, they were able to extinguish the main body of the fire in around two minutes. Before the crew could finish stamping out the rest of the fire, they needed to eliminate any hazards. Above the fire, there was sheetrock that the construction crew was preparing to use, but the fire damaged the upper level.
newscenter1.tv
What is next for Rapid City’s Rowan Grace after “The Voice?”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace is back in Rapid City after competing on The Voice, a national music competition. She spoke to NC1 on Thursday about what it’s like being back, and what she plans to do next. What’s been the biggest adjustment coming home?. What...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
kotatv.com
Food drives in Rapid City
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
monument.health
Family Medicine Physician joins Monument Health Flormann Street clinic
Rapid City, SD (Dec. 5, 2022) – Monument Health welcomes Christopher Robbins, M.D., CCD, Family Medicine Physician to the Rapid City Clinic, Flormann Street. Dr. Robbins is a patient-oriented family medicine physician who treats pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patients. He takes a hands-on approach to health care when helping patients with a wide range of health and lifestyle related issues. As a clinically certified densitometrist, Dr. Robbins can read DXA scans that allow him to diagnose osteoporosis and aid in its prevention and treatment.
KEVN
Rapid City Council rejects permit application for medical cannabis dispensary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City medical marijuana company has been looking to expand to more locations, but Monday night, they learned they won’t be fully expanding to an area that they wanted to. Puffy’s Dispensary applied for a Conditional Use Permit to operate out of 910...
kotatv.com
Rapid City could use more ‘angels’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dozens of Salvation Army angel tree gift tags have not been collected as the deadline nears to buy gifts for children. That deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. Six municipal facilities have angel trees. People can stop by and pick up a gift tag that has...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
kotatv.com
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City men, in separate cases Dec. 5, were sentenced to federal prison following drug convictions. Galen Cleveland Iron Cloud, age 31, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe
UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
newscenter1.tv
Two Rapid City men sentenced for meth distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two men from Rapid City were sentenced in separate cases in federal court on Monday after being convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Michael McLeod, 43, was sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this massive Christmas village in Downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Nerdy Nuts, a local “exotic” peanut butter company, is putting on a Christmas Town event at The Hive, in Main Street Square, for the next couple of weeks. Christmas Town features a massive Christmas village with 102 different structures that was designed by...
KEVN
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Holiday decorations come in all sizes. Although it may be on the small side, a family passionate about Christmas wanted the entire community to see how they deck the halls. “The Christmas Village has been in my family for at least 41 years,” said Jessica...
KEVN
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
Buffalo Chip Announces First Concerts for 2023 Rally
The famous Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota announced it's first two concerts for the 2023 motorcycle rally. Styx and REO Speedwagon on the same night, Tuesday, August 8th. This is just the "tip of the iceberg" as they say. There are many more concerts and acts being signed...
newscenter1.tv
Man killed in fatal crash north of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A 50-year-0ld man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near the intersection with...
Comments / 0