North Topsail Beach, NC

WHSV

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some beachgoers in North Carolina had the chance to see a shrimp boat appear to hover over the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect mirage, according to WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Raleigh residents react to shark attack outside their Maui hotel

The local NBC affiliate KHNL is reporting that the husband told authorities they fought off the shark, and he returned safely to shore. The woman never returned to shore, but a snorkel and a bathing suit were found. The local NBC affiliate KHNL is reporting that the husband told authorities...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Did you feel it? 2.7 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of North Carolina

VALLEY HILL, N.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 2.7 earthquake rocked part of North Carolina. The USGS said the earthquake was reported northwest of Valley Hill in Henderson, North Carolina near the Asheville area. The earthquake was reported late Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. The epicenter is underground at a depth of 2.3 miles.
HENDERSON, NC
country1037fm.com

Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach

When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
kiss951.com

The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina

So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter

Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WATE

Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN

