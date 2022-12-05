Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
Grandpa NannyChrisJacksonville, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville hosting Thanksgiving food driveKristen WaltersJacksonville, NC
WHSV
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some beachgoers in North Carolina had the chance to see a shrimp boat appear to hover over the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect mirage, according to WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are...
Find the best holiday lights at homes across the Triangle
The holidays are here, and WRAL has your guide to the best lights at homes across our area. We reached out to dozens of homeowners to create a map of most festively decorated homes in the Triangle and in central North Carolina. As more families send in their photos, we...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
WRAL
Raleigh residents react to shark attack outside their Maui hotel
The local NBC affiliate KHNL is reporting that the husband told authorities they fought off the shark, and he returned safely to shore. The woman never returned to shore, but a snorkel and a bathing suit were found. The local NBC affiliate KHNL is reporting that the husband told authorities...
1 North Carolina City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the 50 best places to travel in the new year.
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WXII 12
Did you feel it? 2.7 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of North Carolina
VALLEY HILL, N.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 2.7 earthquake rocked part of North Carolina. The USGS said the earthquake was reported northwest of Valley Hill in Henderson, North Carolina near the Asheville area. The earthquake was reported late Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. The epicenter is underground at a depth of 2.3 miles.
country1037fm.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
kiss951.com
The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina
So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
North Carolina teen wins $1M lottery prize while driving to 2nd job
An 18-year-old from North Carolina is in the market for a new truck after winning $1 million off a scratch-off while headed to his second job, the North Carolina Lottery announced.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
(WGHP) — Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances. First and foremost, if you need legal advice, you should contact an attorney. The information in this article is for general informational purposes only and does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal […]
kiss951.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
Have you seen this emu? Person becomes latest North Carolina county to lose massive bird
Another emu is on the loose in North Carolina.
dailypaws.com
'Happy, Silly' Chino Finally Adopted After Lonely Year in North Carolina Shelters
Chino, a sweet and fun-loving 6-year-old terrier mix, was starting to feel the effects of spending more than a year in two North Carolina shelters. The longtime resident stayed at one shelter for a year then an additional two months at Burlington Animal Services. Laura Michel, Burlington Animal Services' marketing...
One-third of Alaskan Bison Herd Starves to Death Amid Brutal Winter Conditions
Alaska had to pause this year’s bison season as a staggering one-third of the animals died because of last winter’s extreme weather. As a result, only 50 bison were harvested this season. Last year, the area was pummeled with heavy snow and ice. Sadly, the harsh condition wiped out a third of the Delta Junction bison herd.
WECT
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, Moore County, document says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) - It looks like Moore County in North Carolina is not alone. Each day CBS 17 is learning more and more about the incident in which 45,000 customers lost power after gunfire attacks hit different Moore County electrical substations, knocking out power through Carthage, Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Aberdeen.
Large fish washes up on NC beach, could end up preserved in museum
A large fish that washed up on North Topsail Beach near the pier could be on display at the State Natural Sciences Museum.
NC man headed to the Bahamas after a $600K lottery win
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Cleveland County is excited after a lucky spin scored him a $600,000 win. Johnnie Bostic, 75, spun a giant prize wheel Tuesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event. “It’s a game changer for me,” Bostic, a 75-year-old housekeeper from Polkville said. “I...
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
