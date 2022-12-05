Paramore Announce Album Release Show In Their Home State

Photo: Getty Images

Paramore has just announced they will be playing an album release show in their home state of Tennessee next year. The band's long-awaited sixth studio album, This Is Why , is set to arrive on February 10th, 2023, but they'll play at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville to give fans a taste of the new music on February 6th.

The band shared the exciting news on Instagram on Monday morning (December 5th) and also revealed that fellow Nashville-based artist Louis Prince will be opening the show. "Honor and a priv," he wrote in his own separate Instagram post. "See you then!"

According to Opry.com , tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 A.M. Fans can register starting now until December 6th at 10:00 P.M. CST for the Fair AXS Ticketing in which "a limited number of fans will be emailed on Dec 7 with instructions on how to purchase tickets via the Fair AXS ticket offer that happens on Dec 8."

This Is Why marks the first album from Paramore since 2017's After Laughter . "For so many reasons I don't even have words for, I think we are about to experience our happiest, most fulfilling moments as Paramore," frontwoman Hayley Williams said in a statement when the project was first announced. "And when I say, 'WE,' I do hope by now you know what I mean."

So far, fans have been treated to the titular single "This Is Why," and their second single "The News" is set to drop on December 8th .