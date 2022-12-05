Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
OpenTable names 5 Arizona restaurants to Top 100 in U.S. list
The Valley’s top trio of steakhouses and seafood announced OpenTable diners have named Ocean 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 to its top 100 restaurant list for the U.S. in 2022. In addition to Dominick’s Steakhouse, Ocean 44 and Steak 44, Mariposa in Sedona and The Henry in Phoenix...
azbigmedia.com
Ducey and ASU announce Arizona Water Innovation Initiative
The state of Arizona will invest $40 million dollars in the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative (AWII), an actionable, multi-year plan led by Arizona State University that will provide immediate, evidence-based solutions to secure the state’s water future. In conjunction with ASU, Gov. Doug Doug Ducey announced the initiative will...
azbigmedia.com
Biden speech highlights TSMC impact on Arizona businesses
On Dec. 6, President Joe Biden gave a speech at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) construction site in North Phoenix to celebrate the announcement of the company’s second chip plant in Arizona, raising its overall investment to $40 billion — the largest foreign investment in the state’s history. In his remarks, Biden named two local business owners who’ve benefitted from the president’s focus on infrastructure and manufacturing.
azbigmedia.com
Schools struggle to fill a range of jobs, in classroom and beyond
There are many skills a school principal may need on a regular basis, but vacuuming and bus driving were probably not in the curriculum at teacher’s college. But school staffers across Arizona may increasingly find themselves pressed to fill in on other jobs, as school districts struggle to fill positions across the board, administrators said.
Comments / 0