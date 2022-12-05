Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Thursday Homicide at Shell Station
Montgomery County Police have announced that an arrest has been made in connection to yesterday’s shooting death of a Shell Station employee at 11500 New Hampshire Ave. According to MCPD, “Chief Marcus Jones will address the media regarding the arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting death of a gas station employee on Thursday, December 8. Chief Jones and representatives from the Major Crimes Division will provide details surrounding the arrest of the suspect.”
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Strong Armed Robbery Inside CVS; Video of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a person that occurred inside the CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Detectives have released video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Suspect Arrested for Assault and Firearm Related Charges
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: On December 7, 2022, detectives from the Gaithersburg Police – Investigative Section charged Quaicy Hardy, age 23 of Whetstone Drive in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, firearm possession with felony conviction, discharging of a weapon within City limits, and several other firearms related charges.
WJLA
Man barricades himself in Gaithersburg home after breaking in, assaulting woman: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Montgomery County, Md. home Thursday morning and assaulted a woman, Montogomery County police said. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village at Chardburn place. The man allegedly went...
mocoshow.com
Shooting at Shell Gas Station Thursday Afternoon Now Confirmed as Homicide
4:11pm Update per MCPD: MCPD PIO is en route to a confirmed homicide in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Ave. Montgomery County Police is investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting occurred at approximately 3PM on Thursday at the White Oak Shell/Dash In gas station/convenience store on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak, MD (Montgomery County). The victim was shot and critically injured. This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Responds to Accidental Discharge of BB Gun at Local Middle School on Thursday
A letter (available below) was sent home to the Silver Spring International Middle School community on Thursday, December 8th, detailing an incident involving a BB gun accidentally discharging and striking a student in the leg during the school day. According to the letter, a 7th grade student showed a BB...
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed on street in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
7th grader shot in thigh by classmate with BB gun in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department was called to Silver Spring International Middle School Thursday after learning that a student shot her classmate with a BB gun. According to a statement from the principal, the student was showing off the loaded BB gun to a friend...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Montgomery Village Thursday Morning
According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:40 a.m., MCP officers responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village. The preliminary on scene investigation has determined that an adult male suspect entered the residence, assaulted an adult female victim, and discharged a firearm. The adult...
mocoshow.com
Update: Shell Station Employee Shot and Killed; Suspect Still on the Loose
Per MCPD: On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a Shell Station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was an employee of the business, was pronounced dead on scene.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 61-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 61-year-old man from Silver Spring. Manuel DeJesus Aguilar was last seen by family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 3900 block of Bel Pre Rd.
ATF works with multiple departments to investigate recent gun store burglaries
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Devision is working with Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County Police department to investigate multiple gun store robberies
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Detectives Investigate Theft of Wallet and Credit Card Fraud in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photo of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who committed a theft and credit card fraud in Gaithersburg. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the victim reported that her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at the Sam’s Club store located at 600 N Frederick Ave. The suspects then used the victim credit card at the DICKS’s Sporting Goods store located at 2 Grand Corner Ave. Detectives were able to obtain a surveillance photo of the suspects.
Man tries to steal car with woman, child inside after police chase
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in February of 2021. A man wanted for armed robbery and armed carjacking allegedly tried to steal a car with a woman and child still inside, but was quickly stopped by officers.
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
mocoshow.com
Serial Bank Robber From Gaithersburg Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison for Bank Robbery and for Violating Supervised Release for Two Previous Federal Robbery Convictions
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte today sentenced Christopher Michael Cline, a/k/a “Carisa Cline,” age 46, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, to 24 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after the defendant pleaded guilty to bank robbery. The defendant also admitted violating two terms of supervised release for previous federal bank robbery convictions.
Woman reported missing in Damascus
by Montgomery County Department of Police DAMASCUS, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area of Honeysuckle Ct. Slater is described as approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a black trench coat and red Jordan sneakers. She was also carrying a Dell laptop. The post Woman reported missing in Damascus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Federal Officer Fatally Shoots Person On Metro Platform In DC: Reports (DEVELOPING)
A federal officer has reportedly shot a person at a metro station in Washington, DC, officials announced.Police responded to reports of shots fired on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 that left one person dead, according to Metro Transi…
WUSA
Man charged with stabbing stranger in the heart in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 2, 2022 before the arrest. Police have charged a 65-year-old man with stabbing a stranger in the heart, killing him. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, when 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across...
