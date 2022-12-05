ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Thursday Homicide at Shell Station

Montgomery County Police have announced that an arrest has been made in connection to yesterday’s shooting death of a Shell Station employee at 11500 New Hampshire Ave. According to MCPD, “Chief Marcus Jones will address the media regarding the arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting death of a gas station employee on Thursday, December 8. Chief Jones and representatives from the Major Crimes Division will provide details surrounding the arrest of the suspect.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Strong Armed Robbery Inside CVS; Video of Suspects Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a person that occurred inside the CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Detectives have released video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Suspect Arrested for Assault and Firearm Related Charges

Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: On December 7, 2022, detectives from the Gaithersburg Police – Investigative Section charged Quaicy Hardy, age 23 of Whetstone Drive in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, firearm possession with felony conviction, discharging of a weapon within City limits, and several other firearms related charges.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Shooting at Shell Gas Station Thursday Afternoon Now Confirmed as Homicide

4:11pm Update per MCPD: MCPD PIO is en route to a confirmed homicide in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Ave. Montgomery County Police is investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting occurred at approximately 3PM on Thursday at the White Oak Shell/Dash In gas station/convenience store on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak, MD (Montgomery County). The victim was shot and critically injured. This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
WHITE OAK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed on street in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Shell Station Employee Shot and Killed; Suspect Still on the Loose

Per MCPD: On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a Shell Station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was an employee of the business, was pronounced dead on scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 61-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 61-year-old man from Silver Spring. Manuel DeJesus Aguilar was last seen by family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 3900 block of Bel Pre Rd.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Detectives Investigate Theft of Wallet and Credit Card Fraud in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photo of Suspects Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who committed a theft and credit card fraud in Gaithersburg. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the victim reported that her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at the Sam’s Club store located at 600 N Frederick Ave. The suspects then used the victim credit card at the DICKS’s Sporting Goods store located at 2 Grand Corner Ave. Detectives were able to obtain a surveillance photo of the suspects.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Serial Bank Robber From Gaithersburg Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison for Bank Robbery and for Violating Supervised Release for Two Previous Federal Robbery Convictions

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte today sentenced Christopher Michael Cline, a/k/a “Carisa Cline,” age 46, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, to 24 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after the defendant pleaded guilty to bank robbery. The defendant also admitted violating two terms of supervised release for previous federal bank robbery convictions.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing in Damascus

by Montgomery County Department of Police DAMASCUS, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area of Honeysuckle Ct. Slater is described as approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a black trench coat and red Jordan sneakers. She was also carrying a Dell laptop. The post Woman reported missing in Damascus appeared first on Shore News Network.
DAMASCUS, MD
WUSA

Man charged with stabbing stranger in the heart in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 2, 2022 before the arrest. Police have charged a 65-year-old man with stabbing a stranger in the heart, killing him. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, when 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across...
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

