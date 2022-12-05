ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Speedway Digest

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen to Sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, the casual dining restaurant known for homemade American classics at affordable prices, will sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team beginning in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced today. As part of the multi-race, multi-year agreement, RCR will provide strategic content, marketing and communications plans around...
Speedway Digest

Chili Bowl Early Entry Deadline Is This Friday!

With the entry list for the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire already cresting the 200 mark, the first deadline for teams to enter is Friday, December 9, 2022. Currently at $150, after Friday’s deadline, the cost per entry goes to $200. Entry for...
TULSA, OK
Speedway Digest

Payton Freeman, Team 22 Inc. commit to World of Outlaws for 2023 season

Payton Freeman and Team 22 Inc. are hitting the road with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series in 2023. Freeman and team owner G.R. Smith are set to meet with World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series Director of Competition Steve Francis Thursday morning during the opening day of the PRI Trade Show to sign their commitment contract for 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Sentara Healthcare Becomes Title Sponsor of South Boston Speedway’s Late Model Stock Car Division in 2023

Sentara Healthcare will continue its partnership with South Boston Speedway in 2023 as the entitlement sponsor of the track’s Late Model Stock Car Division. The speedway’s Late Model Stock Car Division will be known as the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division. The 2023 season will mark the 40th year of the Late Model Stock Car Division being the track’s feature NASCAR racing division.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Speedway Digest

Penske-Ganassi Rivalry Spotlight Shifts to IMSA in 2023

For the last 30 years, Chip Ganassi has earned the right to be called Roger Penske’s biggest rival on the racetrack. But two of American racing’s perennial superteams have never competed head-to-head for overall wins in sports car racing. Until now. Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing have...
Speedway Digest

Sammy Smith to Compete in Full 2023 Nascar Xfinity Series Schedule With Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Tuesday that Sammy Smith will run the full 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra. Smith drove in nine NXS races for JGR in 2022. He ran competitively throughout his schedule with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes. His best result was a third-place finish at Watkins Glen International in August. Smith’s best qualifying effort came at Phoenix Raceway with a second-place starting position.
Speedway Digest

Taylor Ferns Goes Full-Time USAC Silver Crown Racing in 2023

The first woman to finish on the podium of a USAC Silver Crown race is going full-time with the series in 2023 on both the dirt and pavement. After focusing solely on the pavement Silver Crown races over the past two seasons, now the Shelby Township, Mich. racer will compete in all 13 events on the trail of the diverse racing series in the new year aboard the Ferns Racing No. 155 wrenched by past Lawrenceburg Speedway sprint car track champion, Kevin Besecker.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Speedway Digest

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Tickets at Daytona International Speedway on Sale Now

Tickets for the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the last-chance, cutoff race for the NASAR Cup Series Playoffs, are on sale now. The summer classic, which will showcase drivers vying to secure their spot in the final 10-race battle for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, is set for Saturday evening, August 26. The last three Coke Zero Sugar 400s have delivered in dramatic fashion.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Speedway Digest

2023 USAC Silver Crown Schedule Revealed!

Thirteen dates. Thirteen events. Seven on pavement. Five on dirt. One yet to be announced. That’s the modus operandi for the USAC Silver Crown National Championship after the 2023 schedule was released on Thursday afternoon at the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis. THE RETURN OF THE HOOSIER HUNDRED.
WISCONSIN STATE
Speedway Digest

USAC Midget Docket Locked & Loaded for 2023 Season

The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship enters a new year in 2023 with a docket of more than 30 events on the calendar. New to the slate in the coming year are a pair of events in Belleville, Kan. on May 19-20. After several years on the high banks, this time the midgets take on the Belleville Short Track at the North Central Kansas Fairgrounds for the first time ever for a pair of shows on back-to-back nights. Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex completes the tripleheader weekend on May 21.
INDIANA STATE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

