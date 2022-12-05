ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
United Way of Rhode Island makes $3 million available to local nonprofits

A total of $3 million in annual funding is being made available to nonprofits across the Ocean State by United Way of Rhode Island. The grants will be awarded from the organization’s Community Impact Fund to nonprofits whose work advances the United Way’s mission of building racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders.
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
Doctor: RI could see worst flu season in over a decade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the number of COVID-19 and RSV cases are declining, the Rhode Island Department of Health is worried the state will see its worst flu season in more than a decade. The Health Department reports that, over the last four weeks, COVID-19 has been the primary cause of roughly 30% of […]
‘Six Picks’ RI Breweries celebrate National Lager Day Saturday, Dec. 10

Rhode Island breweries will be joining their national counterparts this weekend to celebrate “National Lager Day” on December 10. The cold, refreshing lager is the most popular American beer, a key component at backyard barbeques, ball games, and neighborhood pubs. Check out some of our favorite locally-brewed lagers from around the state.
