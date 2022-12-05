Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Rhode Island’s White House ornament manufacturer being recognized
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A small business in Rhode Island is one of the largest ornament manufacturers in the United States. Beacon Design, a division of ChemArt, was recognized as the “Best Christmas Ornament Supplier,” by the readers of Gifts & Decorative Magazine. They won the award...
Here’s how much cannabis was sold in RI in the first week
Less than half of cannabis sales in the first week were for recreational marijuana.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island loves Brazilian Food: Here’s what else Rhode Island Google’d in 2022
The Providence, RI area was the only place in the United States that had “Brazilian food” as its top trending “near me” search in 2022, according to Google’s recently-released Local Year in Search 2022 data. Google rolls all of Rhode Island, including Newport, into its...
wasteadvantagemag.com
End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
whatsupnewp.com
RITBA director elected director of International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association
Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority, was recently elected as a director of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA). Caron Silveira will serve a 4-year term, beginning January 1, 2023. “I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to represent RITBA while...
ABC6.com
Safety report shows Rhode Island among safest, Massachusetts most dangerous
Massachusetts was ranked as one of nine states in the country to be considered most unsafe for traffic safety laws, landing in the “danger” category, according to a new report by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Meanwhile, Rhode Island found itself on the opposite end of...
Expert: ‘Tipflation’ could hurt hourly workers in the long run
Shoppers may have noticed tip requests popping up in all sorts of unusual places, such as pin pads and cashier kiosks.
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
William Cotton of Hopkinton is the third person from Rhode Island to be charged in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
whatsupnewp.com
United Way of Rhode Island makes $3 million available to local nonprofits
A total of $3 million in annual funding is being made available to nonprofits across the Ocean State by United Way of Rhode Island. The grants will be awarded from the organization’s Community Impact Fund to nonprofits whose work advances the United Way’s mission of building racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders.
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Homeless people evicted from RI State House grounds
Gov. Dan McKee's office has banned camping outside the Rhode Island State House, according to a spokesperson.
More than 100 jobs still vacant at RI Dept. of Human Services after six months
The current acting DHS director is the fourth person to serve as director since Dan McKee became governor in March 2021.
whatsupnewp.com
Attorney General Neronha announces additional million-dollar settlement with major oil and gas companies over MTBE contamination
PROVIDENCE, RI – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that his office has resolved Rhode Island’s lawsuit against two of the nation’s largest refiners of gasoline. More from the press release;. The State’s case, filed in September 2016, alleged that Coastal Corporation (Coastal) and British Petroleum...
Doctor: RI could see worst flu season in over a decade
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the number of COVID-19 and RSV cases are declining, the Rhode Island Department of Health is worried the state will see its worst flu season in more than a decade. The Health Department reports that, over the last four weeks, COVID-19 has been the primary cause of roughly 30% of […]
RIDOH: Staff accidentally sent out 8K Rhode Islanders’ personal info
The Rhode Island Department of Health is investigating a data breach that happened earlier this year, which compromised the personal information of approximately 8,800 Rhode Islanders.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ RI Breweries celebrate National Lager Day Saturday, Dec. 10
Rhode Island breweries will be joining their national counterparts this weekend to celebrate “National Lager Day” on December 10. The cold, refreshing lager is the most popular American beer, a key component at backyard barbeques, ball games, and neighborhood pubs. Check out some of our favorite locally-brewed lagers from around the state.
See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island. Walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades, Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of Christmas...
ABC6.com
Here’s why you don’t need to leave your home to shop local in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shop Local RI launched an online website in September, selling products and services from local businesses in the state. Lori Giuttari, chief marketing officer and co-owner of Visual Thrive and Shop Local RI discussed the differences between shopping with large corporations and shopping local. “We...
