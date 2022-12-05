Dan Hawkins wins Kansas House Speaker

TOPEKA (KSNT) –Dan Hawkins, a Republican from Wichita, is the next Kansas House Speaker.

Republican lawmakers voted unanimously to name Hawkins as Speaker, during leadership elections on Monday. Several candidates came forward last month, however, Hawkins went unopposed Monday.

Hawkins is the former Kansas House Majority Leader and has served in the House since 2013.

Hawkins sent a letter to the Republican Caucus asking for their support to elect him Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In the letter, Hawkins challenged Gov. Laura Kelly’s handling of the pandemic and claims that crime rates are up, “the dignity of life is an afterthought,” and inflation is rampant.

“I believe we can work together to find solutions that support our law enforcement, protect the sanctity of life, and protect our children from radical social experiments. I believe in Kansas.”

Hawkins, 62, replaces Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., of Olathe, who is retiring from the Legislature. Miller replaces state Rep. Tom Sawyer, of Wichita, who won reelection but stepped down as leader.

In other announcements:

Republican Blake Carpenter, District 81, was named Speaker Pro Tem.

Les Mason has been re-elected as Assistant Majority Leader.

Rep. Susan Estes wins House Majority Whip.

Rep. Kristie Williams will be the next Majority Caucus Chair.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.