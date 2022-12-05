The first woman to finish on the podium of a USAC Silver Crown race is going full-time with the series in 2023 on both the dirt and pavement. After focusing solely on the pavement Silver Crown races over the past two seasons, now the Shelby Township, Mich. racer will compete in all 13 events on the trail of the diverse racing series in the new year aboard the Ferns Racing No. 155 wrenched by past Lawrenceburg Speedway sprint car track champion, Kevin Besecker.

