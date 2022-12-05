ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen to Sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, the casual dining restaurant known for homemade American classics at affordable prices, will sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team beginning in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced today. As part of the multi-race, multi-year agreement, RCR will provide strategic content, marketing and communications plans around...
Western Midget Racing Reveals 2023 Schedule and Championship Format

Western Midget Racing has revealed its 2023 schedule and championship format including a new venue and two championships to be contested. WMR will crown individual champions for both the Arizona region and the California region in the upcoming season. A series of four national races at Ventura Raceway will bring both regions together with points on the line in each series as well.
ARIZONA STATE
Sentara Healthcare Becomes Title Sponsor of South Boston Speedway’s Late Model Stock Car Division in 2023

Sentara Healthcare will continue its partnership with South Boston Speedway in 2023 as the entitlement sponsor of the track’s Late Model Stock Car Division. The speedway’s Late Model Stock Car Division will be known as the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division. The 2023 season will mark the 40th year of the Late Model Stock Car Division being the track’s feature NASCAR racing division.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Chili Bowl Early Entry Deadline Is This Friday!

With the entry list for the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire already cresting the 200 mark, the first deadline for teams to enter is Friday, December 9, 2022. Currently at $150, after Friday’s deadline, the cost per entry goes to $200. Entry for...
TULSA, OK
DIRTcar Summer Nationals Unveils 2023 Schedule

For its 38th consecutive campaign, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals returns to its familiar five-week format, spread out over a one-month period in June-July 2023. The Late Models will contest 29 races over 33 days, while the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals are slated for 25 races over the same timeframe – concluding the season with the final two races in the 33rd annual Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway, July 28-29.
INDIANA STATE
Taylor Ferns Goes Full-Time USAC Silver Crown Racing in 2023

The first woman to finish on the podium of a USAC Silver Crown race is going full-time with the series in 2023 on both the dirt and pavement. After focusing solely on the pavement Silver Crown races over the past two seasons, now the Shelby Township, Mich. racer will compete in all 13 events on the trail of the diverse racing series in the new year aboard the Ferns Racing No. 155 wrenched by past Lawrenceburg Speedway sprint car track champion, Kevin Besecker.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Sammy Smith to Compete in Full 2023 Nascar Xfinity Series Schedule With Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Tuesday that Sammy Smith will run the full 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra. Smith drove in nine NXS races for JGR in 2022. He ran competitively throughout his schedule with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes. His best result was a third-place finish at Watkins Glen International in August. Smith’s best qualifying effort came at Phoenix Raceway with a second-place starting position.
2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Tickets at Daytona International Speedway on Sale Now

Tickets for the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the last-chance, cutoff race for the NASAR Cup Series Playoffs, are on sale now. The summer classic, which will showcase drivers vying to secure their spot in the final 10-race battle for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, is set for Saturday evening, August 26. The last three Coke Zero Sugar 400s have delivered in dramatic fashion.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Sam Hunt Racing Expands to Two-Car Team in 2023

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that the team will field two full-time cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2023. Kaz Grala will pilot the team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, while the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra will be anchored by Connor Mosack, who will compete in 20 races starting at Phoenix Raceway in March.
Brody Roa Completed His 2022 Season at the Turkey Night Grand Prix

Nearly eleven months after it started, Brody Roa finished his 2022 racing season in the 81st annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway. Contesting the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series portion of the program in Jayson May’s pretty #8M sprint car, the Garden Grove, California driver ended up finishing 17th in the 30-lap main event due to some late-race bad luck.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
