Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity
French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.
Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen to Sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, the casual dining restaurant known for homemade American classics at affordable prices, will sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team beginning in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced today. As part of the multi-race, multi-year agreement, RCR will provide strategic content, marketing and communications plans around...
Carson Hocevar and WWEX Racing to Partner for Full Season in 2023
Carson Hocevar will return to Niece Motorsports in 2023, piloting the No. 42 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Silverado for his third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS). Hocevar, who has made the NCTS playoffs the past two seasons, will race with full-season support from the WWEX Racing program,...
ARCA Menards Series Extends Broadcast Rights Agreement With FOX Sports Through 2024; Announces 2023 Broadcast Schedule
ARCA and FOX Sports announced today an extension of their broadcast rights agreement through 2024 that will also expand the number of events covered. ARCA also released its 2023 broadcast schedule for the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in series history, FOX Sports will carry all 20 ARCA...
John Hunter Nemechek Joins Joe Gibbs Racing Full Time in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that John Hunter Nemechek will join the team to run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule and compete for a championship in 2023. Nemechek will be climbing behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra which makes its return to JGR and NXS after a one-year hiatus.
Western Midget Racing Reveals 2023 Schedule and Championship Format
Western Midget Racing has revealed its 2023 schedule and championship format including a new venue and two championships to be contested. WMR will crown individual champions for both the Arizona region and the California region in the upcoming season. A series of four national races at Ventura Raceway will bring both regions together with points on the line in each series as well.
USAC's Driven2SaveLives BC39 Expands To Four-Night Weekend In September 2023
The Driven2SaveLives BC39 will celebrate its fifth running in 2023 by moving to a new date as a standalone weekend event, Sept. 27-30 at The Dirt Track at IMS, featuring a new format placing the wheel-to-wheel racing of United States Auto Club (USAC) NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in an even bigger spotlight.
Sentara Healthcare Becomes Title Sponsor of South Boston Speedway’s Late Model Stock Car Division in 2023
Sentara Healthcare will continue its partnership with South Boston Speedway in 2023 as the entitlement sponsor of the track’s Late Model Stock Car Division. The speedway’s Late Model Stock Car Division will be known as the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division. The 2023 season will mark the 40th year of the Late Model Stock Car Division being the track’s feature NASCAR racing division.
Chili Bowl Early Entry Deadline Is This Friday!
With the entry list for the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire already cresting the 200 mark, the first deadline for teams to enter is Friday, December 9, 2022. Currently at $150, after Friday’s deadline, the cost per entry goes to $200. Entry for...
DIRTcar Summer Nationals Unveils 2023 Schedule
For its 38th consecutive campaign, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals returns to its familiar five-week format, spread out over a one-month period in June-July 2023. The Late Models will contest 29 races over 33 days, while the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals are slated for 25 races over the same timeframe – concluding the season with the final two races in the 33rd annual Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway, July 28-29.
William Sawalich Signs Multi-Year Deal With Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced today that young up-and-coming driver William Sawalich has signed a multi-year agreement to drive for the team. Sawalich will run the No. 18 Starkey Toyota Camry in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) in 2023. Sawalich, 16, hails from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He started racing at...
Danny Stockman named crew chief for the No. 2 team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Rev Racing, and its’ technical alliance partner Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), named Danny Stockman as the crew chief for Nick Sanchez and the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet team for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS). Stockman and the former No. 18 crew will lead Sanchez in his rookie...
Mario Speedwagon: Clouser to Run Full USAC Silver Crown Slate in ’23
After making his debut with the USAC Silver Crown National Championship a year ago, driver Mario Clouser and car owner Gene Kazmark will give it a go on a full-time basis by running the complete series schedule in 2023. Clouser (Auburn, Ill.) made his initial appearances with the champ cars...
Taylor Ferns Goes Full-Time USAC Silver Crown Racing in 2023
The first woman to finish on the podium of a USAC Silver Crown race is going full-time with the series in 2023 on both the dirt and pavement. After focusing solely on the pavement Silver Crown races over the past two seasons, now the Shelby Township, Mich. racer will compete in all 13 events on the trail of the diverse racing series in the new year aboard the Ferns Racing No. 155 wrenched by past Lawrenceburg Speedway sprint car track champion, Kevin Besecker.
Sammy Smith to Compete in Full 2023 Nascar Xfinity Series Schedule With Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Tuesday that Sammy Smith will run the full 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra. Smith drove in nine NXS races for JGR in 2022. He ran competitively throughout his schedule with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes. His best result was a third-place finish at Watkins Glen International in August. Smith’s best qualifying effort came at Phoenix Raceway with a second-place starting position.
‘100 Days to Indy’ Coming to The CW Network in Spring 2023
Penske Entertainment and The CW Network announced Dec. 8 they are joining forces with VICE Media Group for “100 Days to Indy,” a first-of-its-kind broadcast series about the road to the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the world’s premier motorsports competition. Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE...
2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Tickets at Daytona International Speedway on Sale Now
Tickets for the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the last-chance, cutoff race for the NASAR Cup Series Playoffs, are on sale now. The summer classic, which will showcase drivers vying to secure their spot in the final 10-race battle for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, is set for Saturday evening, August 26. The last three Coke Zero Sugar 400s have delivered in dramatic fashion.
Sam Hunt Racing Expands to Two-Car Team in 2023
Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that the team will field two full-time cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2023. Kaz Grala will pilot the team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, while the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra will be anchored by Connor Mosack, who will compete in 20 races starting at Phoenix Raceway in March.
Brody Roa Completed His 2022 Season at the Turkey Night Grand Prix
Nearly eleven months after it started, Brody Roa finished his 2022 racing season in the 81st annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway. Contesting the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series portion of the program in Jayson May’s pretty #8M sprint car, the Garden Grove, California driver ended up finishing 17th in the 30-lap main event due to some late-race bad luck.
