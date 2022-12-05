ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team

OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
rolling out

Blacks irate that Shannon Sharpe said he only went to HBCU due to bad grades

Black Twitter took offense to NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe saying that he only went to an HBCU because he had terrible grades. Sharpe, who is considered one of the best tight ends in NFL history, created a frenzy on social media just hours after Deion Sanders’ announcement that he was leaving Jackson State for the University of Colorado two years after publicly advocating for HBCUs.
COLORADO STATE

