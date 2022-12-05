Read full article on original website
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
Tim Duncan once lost $20 million by trusting the wrong person and explained how the experience changed his approach to business.
"They gave me a check for $25,000 cash, I blew it all in one day" — Stephen Jackson reveals he blew his first NBA paycheck
Former three-point specialist Stephen Jackson reveals how he and Mike Bibby spent his first NBA pay check in a few hours.
Yardbarker
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
John Salley on why Michael Jordan isn't a major Nike owner — "You don’t want any of the captives coming from the cages to be up with the emperor"
According to Salley, it's a racial thing.
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word message for LeBron James after Wizards fall to Lakers
Kyle Kuzma had another eye-popping performance for the Washington Wizards on Sunday night as they hosted his former team in the Capitol One Arena. Kuzma’s 26-point effort wasn’t enough, though, as his Wizards ended up on the receiver end of a 130-119 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife
It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily. Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted. The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, Nia Long split
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and longtime partner Nia Long have split. The development comes in the wake of his suspension by the Celtics after it was revealed Udoka had been having an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. The split was first reported by People’s Joelle Goldstein and Lanae Brody.
Kyrie Irving Sends Message with his Nike Shoes
Brooklyn Nets point guard concealed the Nike Swoosh logo on his shoes and wrote a message.
“I think we can pay you a little bit more than that” — When Gregg Popovich saved Devin Brown from an overnight stocker job
Thanks to Gregg Popovich's training camp invite, Devin Brown was able to live his NBA dream.
League Executive Says Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Has Worst Contract In NBA
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has faced criticism from fans who think he is overpaid. Now, Robinson is starting to hear it from league personnel. An NBA executive recently told Heavy.com Robinson's $90-million contract is the "worst" in the league. “You can argue that, for its length, he has the...
NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
LeBron James Debuts Affordable New Shoes
Los Angeles Lakers forward debuted his affordable new Nike basketball shoe during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team
OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
Blacks irate that Shannon Sharpe said he only went to HBCU due to bad grades
Black Twitter took offense to NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe saying that he only went to an HBCU because he had terrible grades. Sharpe, who is considered one of the best tight ends in NFL history, created a frenzy on social media just hours after Deion Sanders’ announcement that he was leaving Jackson State for the University of Colorado two years after publicly advocating for HBCUs.
