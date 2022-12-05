Read full article on original website
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 12/9/22
Is it reasonable to draft both Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews on the same fantasy team next season? Is George Pickens going to be reliable down the stretch? Which quarterbacks look stream-worthy for the playoffs? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's mailbag episode. Available on...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 14
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
Podcast: The Bears have a clear path to No. 2 overall draft pick
The Bears are sitting at 3-10 at the bye week, and their season is all but over. Chicago was eliminated from playoff contention last week, but there’s still plenty to watch heading into this final stretch of games. Namely, the Bears’ draft position, where it feels like they’re all...
Dolphins’ success doesn’t produce jump in viewership. And NFL, Dolphins TV news
The Dolphins — even with Sunday’s loss at the 49ers — have created renewed enthusiasm in South Florida after years of mediocrity.
NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 12/9/22
NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 14
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play for Heat Thursday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Robinson for 5.9 points, 1.6...
Steelers' Najee Harris (oblique) DNP on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Harris is dealing with an oblique injury and was unable to practice on Wednesday. A return to practice on Thursday would be a good sign and have him on track to play against the Ravens on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Jalen Suggs (ankle) still out Friday for Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Suggs continues to deal with the right ankle soreness that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the weekend, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
