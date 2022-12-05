ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF TRANSFER TRACKER: Ryan O'Keefe, 2 defensive starters plan to enter portal

By Chris Boyle, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

The NCAA's transfer portal officially opened Monday morning, and UCF's roster figures to see a major shakeup over the next 45 days.

Backup quarterback Mikey Keene announced his long-expected intention to transfer Sunday afternoon, and two defensive starters have since followed suit. The Knights (9-4) will be without those players as they prepare for the Military Bowl against Duke on Dec. 28.

Below is an up-to-date list — arranged in chronological order — of departures and commitments, one that figures to expand until the window closes on Jan. 18.

Additions

None.

Losses

P Andrew Osteen

Osteen lost hold of the punting job in late September, but was called upon for a couple of clutch kicks inside the 20-yard line in a win over SMU. The redshirt senior punted 12 times with an average of 39.8 yards, a long of 50 and two touchbacks.

LB Terrence Lewis

The former five-star recruit never suited up for the Knights, nor Maryland the year before.

A pre-existing knee injury limited Lewis' reps in the spring, and he was arrested on domestic battery charges in May. Those charges were dropped a month later.

247Sports ranked Lewis (6-1, 200) as the No. 21 overall player in the graduating class of 2021, comparing him favorably to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Lavonte David.

QB Mikey Keene

Since John Rhys Plumlee was named the starter in August, this was the anticipated outcome for Keene, a productive player in his two seasons at UCF.

Keene led the Knights to seven wins as a freshman, and three more this fall after entering in relief. He engineered two fourth-quarter scoring drives against Cincinnati, tossed three touchdowns at Memphis and lofted the game-winner to Alec Holler in the final War on I-4 at South Florida.

Described as a "Winner with a capital W" on several occasions this fall by head coach Gus Malzahn, the 5-foot-11,180-pound Arizona native threw for 2,377 yards and 23 touchdowns during his UCF career.

CB Davonte Brown

UCF's top cornerback played through pain in his junior season, and did not have quite the dominant impact he had in 2021. However, his length (6-foot-2, 185 pounds), ball skills and abilities in man-to-man coverage will certainly be missed.

Brown, a Plantation native, started all 13 games, made 24 solo tackles and collected two interceptions, including one in this past weekend's AAC championship game against Tulane.

Younger brother Damari Brown, a four-star senior at Class 2M state finalist American Heritage, is considering Alabama and Miami among other programs. So it's possible the pair ends up being a package deal.

LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste

Named one of the Knights' captains by Malzahn, Jean-Baptiste entered the fall as the only linebacker on the roster with any significant FBS experience. He missed three games due to injury, two to a concussion suffered in the road win over Memphis.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior from Florida City finished the year as UCF's second-leading tackler behind All-AAC first team selection Jason Johnson. He registered 52 total tackles (37 solo), with five TFLs, one sack, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.

WR Ryan O'Keefe

Another captain, and another significant exit for the Knights.

O'Keefe is one of the team's most explosive playmakers, totaling 1,445 all-purpose yards during his senior season and earning All-AAC second team honors. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior from Austin, Texas, led UCF with 73 receptions for 725 yards while adding five touchdowns.

O'Keefe turned in, arguably, his signature performance during the Knights' Gasparilla Bowl win over Florida last December. He torched the Gators for 110 rushing yards, 85 receiving yards on seven catches and a crucial 54-yard touchdown with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

For his career, O'Keefe totaled 2,002 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

DB Philjae Bien-Aime

A redshirt sophomore who won a state championship with Fort Lauderdale juggernaut St. Thomas Aquinas, Bien-Aime spent three years at UCF but did not see the field.

He worked as a member of the scout team in both the 2020 and '21 seasons.

WR Jordan Johnson

The St. Louis native, a consensus top-100 national recruit in the high school class of 2020, signed with Notre Dame but transferred to UCF after just 11 months.

Johnson (6-2, 185) made his debut in the second week of the 2021 season against Bethune-Cookman and saw action in five games. However, he was buried on the depth chart this fall and will again seek a fresh start.

CB Trevion Shadrick-Harris

Recruited to UCF by Josh Heupel's staff out of Sierra College in California, Shadrick-Harris earned All-NorCal League honors as a freshman in 2019.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound redshirt junior participated in two games this year for the Knights, September clashes with South Carolina State and Georgia Tech. He will have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF TRANSFER TRACKER: Ryan O'Keefe, 2 defensive starters plan to enter portal

