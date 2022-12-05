Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks preview, prediction, pick, odds: Can Hawks continue success vs. Thunder?

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to go full steam as the NBA trade window opens up and the front office reportedly discussed a potential three-team trade with the New York Knicks. While the Lakers have already set things in motion by waiving Matt Ryan, the Knicks, placed ninth in...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear
On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland
Now in his fifth season as a Laker, LeBron James has already made himself more than comfortable as a resident of Los Angeles. Still, it wasn't long ago that he was playing for a different city, leading a different team to contention every year. Tonight, James and the Lakers will...
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Yardbarker
The Trae Young disrespect has gone too far
Following the acquisition of Dejounte Murray this offseason, expectations were as high as ever for the Hawks, so a 13-11 start has been a bit of a disappointment for everyone involved. Adding to that disappointment is Trae Young’s recent spat with head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan gave him an ultimatum about playing last Friday night against the Nuggets, and Young responded by not showing up to the game. I’ll be the first to say that isn’t a great look for Young, who the Hawks are expecting to lead this franchise for the next decade or so. It also doesn’t help that this appears to be the second coach Young could be on his way to getting fired. So naturally, the Trae Young haters have come out of their rat holes to bash the 24-year-old point guard.
Yardbarker
Mavericks reportedly eyeing Pistons player in trade talks
One NBA player may soon gain the distinction of playing on the Dallas Mavericks with both Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that the Mavericks recently touched base with the Detroit Pistons on trade talks. In those trade talks, the name of veteran big man Nerlens Noel came up, Begley adds.
Yardbarker
Michael Wilbon Predicts How The Trae Young-Nate McMillan Dispute Will End
The Atlanta Hawks have become the center of attention dramatically, something that was quite unexpected when the season began. The Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray in the offseason and big things were expected from them this season, but so far they haven't been able to elevate themselves as an outright top team in the Eastern Conference.
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly willing to attach Quickley or Reddish to dump Fournier but there’s a caveat
Evan Fournier broke the single-season franchise record for most 3s in his first year in New York. Still, that did not keep the Knicks from having buyer’s remorse, as they did with Kemba Walker. That 2021 offseason, which the Knicks sold as their solution to their woeful offense in...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell had profane message for Lakers after hitting game-winner
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA this year. As such, it came as little surprise that they made easy work of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. L.A. had been on a bit of a run heading into this one,...
Yardbarker
Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever
I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
Yardbarker
Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win
Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
Yardbarker
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team
O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
Stephon Marbury is one of the most underappreciated point guards of the 2000s. While he was overshadowed by contemporaries at his position, primarily Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, Marbury was a 2-time All-Star and a 2-time All-NBA 3rd team selection during his prime. Marbury spent the latter half of his...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Surprised By Video Tribute But Appreciative Of Cleveland & Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tough battle against a talented Cleveland Cavaliers team on Tuesday, falling 116-102 to register the first loss of the current six-game road trip. Without Anthony Davis, who left the game in the first quarter, the Lakers became more vulnerable in the paint, allowing Jarrett...
Yardbarker
Five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of QB DJ, shares top three schools
Matayo Uiagalelei narrowed down his list of colleges he is considering to three schools. Uiagalelei, who is the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, released an NFT intended for fans of the schools he is considering. There are three versions of the NFT: one for Oregon, one for Ohio State and and one for USC.
Yardbarker
Prospect lost in International Signing scandal signs a Major League deal
The Braves lost 13 prospects after Major League Baseball imposed penalties on Atlanta under former GM John Coppolella, but so far, it has mostly been inconsequential. The Braves suffered from the inability to spend on prospects, which has impacted the depth of the farm system. However, of the prospects that they lost, very few have reached the majors, but RHP Guillermo Zuniga has signed a deal with the Cardinals.
Yardbarker
WWE Legend Ric Flair Says LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt..."
The NBA's GOAT debate has been in full swing since LeBron James won against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The King has recorded several Finals losses during his career, but his longevity is unmatched in NBA history and he has won nearly every accolade that the league has to offer many times over.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra: `None Of Us Are Happy About This'
A week ago, the Miami Heat felt everything was trending in the right direction. They had won four of five games, including a victory against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics. And then the past two days happened. The Heat lost to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies and then were soundly beaten...
