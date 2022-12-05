Loyalsock Township, Pa. — On Nov. 29, a van carrying nine people was struck by a tractor trailer when it was re-entering the highway from an emergency turnaround near Montoursville. The crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., sent multiple people to area hospitals and claimed the life of one woman. Lycoming County Coroner Chuck E. Kiessling, Jr. identifed the person killed in that crash as 66-year-old Mary Jane Spoonire of Hagerstown, Md. Spoonire, who was a passenger in that vehicle, died on Dec. 3 of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner. Both lanes of the highway were closed for a period of time after the crash as crews from Montoursville and Loyalsock Fire Departments, Susquehanna Regional EMS, PA State Police, and Montoursville Police worked to treat and triage patients and clear the roadway.

MONTOURSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO