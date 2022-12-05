Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
Lexington County Chronicle
Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington
Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
One large, one small dog park under construction in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Phase two of community development within the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo is now in motion with construction underway. Phase one was the Irmo community garden and now they're moving on to dog parks for large and small pups. The town of Irmo is paying for this...
abccolumbia.com
Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The Venue on Main Street in Columbia to host month long seasonal pop-up bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS at The Venue on Main Street. For the entire month of December... they will be hosting a holiday pop-up bar with seasonal cocktails and more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
WIS-TV
Work begins on intersection improvements
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families. Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves. Now that maintenance has fallen on...
coladaily.com
Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
coladaily.com
Well Pets celebrates opening of new 13,000-square-foot clinic
Well Pets held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate their move to a new building. Employees of the veterinary clinic took guests through the new facility following the ribbon cutting to show the new rooms and features. According to Well Pets Veterinarian and Chief Medical Director Jeff Seay, the clinic...
coladaily.com
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location
Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
coladaily.com
Parade Day in the Cayce West Columbia happening Saturday
The 5th Annual Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday. Individuals attending can expect a day packed with festive family fun activities and events. A holiday business shuttle will be available at the Greater CWC Chamber and Visitor Programs Office, which will...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina
Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
coladaily.com
Richland County celebrates opening of Greene Street Bridge
Richland County unveiled the new Greene St. Bridge Wednesday with an afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony. The construction of the bridge is phase two of the three-part Richland County Penny project. Construction of the bridge started at the beginning of 2020 to provide connectivity, ease of movement for vehicles and to enabe...
WIS-TV
Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
Sumter resident repairing used bicycles to gift kids for Christmas
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is gearing up for a community the 25th Cycles for Christmas. Tom Lawrence repairs bicycles year-round to give children during the holiday season. "I like the challenge of trying to bring something back to life," Lawrence shared. "When I see a bike sitting out on the side of the road, I look at it and say 'Well that looks like a great bike. Why is someone throwing that away?' And a lot of times they’ll throw it away for a flat tire or because the breaks aren’t working right or because the seat got ripped. And I can fix those things."
coladaily.com
Peak Drift celebrates launch of locally brewed beers with events across the Midlands
New local brewery Peak Drift Brewing Company announced the launch of its inaugural line of craft beers and seltzers this week. To celebrate, a series of grand opening events will be happening throughout December. Dec. 6; Peak Drift Launch Party at WECO from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Peak...
coladaily.com
Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas announces $5.5 million investment in Richland County
Locally owned business Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC, announces plans to expand operations in Richland County. The polyvinyl chloride column manufacturer was founded in 2021 and is investing $5.5 million and creating 47 new jobs. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said it was another win for South Carolina. "Today,...
coladaily.com
Richland Library offering free holiday programs
Dec. 9, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Edgewood. Celebrate the holidays cut out and decorate our favorite book characters using paper, markers and more. Make the holidays special with personalized ornaments for your loved ones this year. Dec. 13, 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Andrews. Creating handmade holiday cards...
WIS-TV
All Access Columbia free Resource Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will be partnering with the Columbia Office of Business Opportunity to host an upcoming Resource Fair through “All Access Columbia”. All Access Columbia is a quarterly initiative that aims to provide opportunities, information and resources to residents. The resource fair...
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
