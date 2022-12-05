ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington

Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

One large, one small dog park under construction in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Phase two of community development within the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo is now in motion with construction underway. Phase one was the Irmo community garden and now they're moving on to dog parks for large and small pups. The town of Irmo is paying for this...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Work begins on intersection improvements

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Well Pets celebrates opening of new 13,000-square-foot clinic

Well Pets held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate their move to a new building. Employees of the veterinary clinic took guests through the new facility following the ribbon cutting to show the new rooms and features. According to Well Pets Veterinarian and Chief Medical Director Jeff Seay, the clinic...
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location

Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Parade Day in the Cayce West Columbia happening Saturday

The 5th Annual Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday. Individuals attending can expect a day packed with festive family fun activities and events. A holiday business shuttle will be available at the Greater CWC Chamber and Visitor Programs Office, which will...
CAYCE, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina

Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County celebrates opening of Greene Street Bridge

Richland County unveiled the new Greene St. Bridge Wednesday with an afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony. The construction of the bridge is phase two of the three-part Richland County Penny project. Construction of the bridge started at the beginning of 2020 to provide connectivity, ease of movement for vehicles and to enabe...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter resident repairing used bicycles to gift kids for Christmas

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is gearing up for a community the 25th Cycles for Christmas. Tom Lawrence repairs bicycles year-round to give children during the holiday season. "I like the challenge of trying to bring something back to life," Lawrence shared. "When I see a bike sitting out on the side of the road, I look at it and say 'Well that looks like a great bike. Why is someone throwing that away?' And a lot of times they’ll throw it away for a flat tire or because the breaks aren’t working right or because the seat got ripped. And I can fix those things."
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Richland Library offering free holiday programs

Dec. 9, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Edgewood. Celebrate the holidays cut out and decorate our favorite book characters using paper, markers and more. Make the holidays special with personalized ornaments for your loved ones this year. Dec. 13, 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Andrews. Creating handmade holiday cards...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

All Access Columbia free Resource Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will be partnering with the Columbia Office of Business Opportunity to host an upcoming Resource Fair through “All Access Columbia”. All Access Columbia is a quarterly initiative that aims to provide opportunities, information and resources to residents. The resource fair...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC

