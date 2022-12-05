ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Staedler: San Jose’s development policy is redlining 2.0

By Bob Staedler
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago

San Jose like other parts of the country is dealing with the harsh realities of past racial injustice.

This has sparked “equity lens” and fairness conversations in the city’s budgeting of vital services. One of the undeniable wrongs that can’t be ignored is redlining. Redlining was a practice of creating racially segregated neighborhoods in every metropolitan area.

Coined by sociologist John McKnight in the 1960s, the term derives from how the federal government and lenders would literally draw a redline on a map around the neighborhoods they would not invest in based on demographics alone. In the 1930s, on the basis of risk mitigation, the federal government began redlining real estate and marking neighborhoods risky for federal mortgage loans on the basis of race. Congress passed the Community Reinvestment Act in 1977 to help prevent redlining, however discrimination still occurs through other avenues.

Let’s take a look at an example of a redlining map of San Jose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaJGH_0jXzBh6o00

Redlining quietly and slowly became a widely accepted practice beginning in the 1930s. It took until the 1970s for action to be taken against it.

San Jose, despite giving lip service to equity and fairness, has begun down its own redlining path. Instead of mortgage lending, San Jose is using the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to achieve this same goal.

It started with SB 743, signed into law in 2013. This law updated CEQA guidelines and created a new way lead agencies evaluated transportation impacts under CEQA. Per the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research website, new methodologies under CEQA (were) needed for evaluating transportation impacts that are better able to promote the state’s goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and traffic-related air pollution, promoting the development of a multimodal transportation system, and providing clean, efficient access to destinations.

As of July 2, 2020 agencies analyzed projects through a new metric called vehicle miles travelled (VMT) instead of level of service (LOS) analysis.

VMT measures how much auto travel a proposed project would have on existing road networks. The purported benefits range from commute by biking and walking, reducing crash fatalities and creating a more equitable transportation system. This all sounds great, but let’s look at the VMT map that the city of San Jose has created showing the new rule of development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvh2T_0jXzBh6o00

Does the map above look familiar?

The city of San Jose’s VMT policy has redlined development on the east and south side of San Jose. The red immitigable VMT areas have been created by city staff to stop badly-needed housing in the eastside. City officials have been dragging their feet on creating a policy what would allow the city council to override the immitigable area for sorely needed projects. The excuses range from it has just been adopted or claims that promises have been made to the neighborhoods that things would not change.

These types of excuses kept traditional redlining in occurrence during the ‘50s and ‘60s.

The time of city officials gaslighting the city council is over and it’s time for tough decisions to be made based on what’s best for the public, not what is best for city administrators.

Our elected leaders were voted in to make decisions about where housing is located. Doing little to next to nothing has cost the city of San Jose way too much. The time for action is now: We need to update the VMT policy allowing the city council the ultimate authority on where housing gets built.

San José Spotlight columnist Bob Staedler is a principal at Silicon Valley Synergy, a San Jose-based land use and development consulting firm. His columns appear every first Monday of the month. Contact Bob at bob@svsynergy.com or follow @BobStaedler on Twitter.

The post Staedler: San Jose’s development policy is redlining 2.0 appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose tees up massive golf course development

The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
SAN JOSE, CA
PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Perry: Housing lessons from the 2022 elections

The 2022 elections in San Jose taught us once again that candidates fail to address the housing and homelessness issue at their peril. Cindy Chavez actually had a better housing program than Matt Mahan did, but it appeared that Mahan cared more deeply about the issue, because he kept hammering on it. Although Chavez clearly cares, her campaign gave the appearance of being too satisfied with the status quo, and it cost her. On this question, Mahan was right—the status quo is absolutely unacceptable.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders lobby for transparency in homeless spending

San Jose officials want to make it easier for residents to track how the city is spending money on its growing homelessness crisis. Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Chappie Jones, Mayor-elect Matt Mahan and Councilmember David Cohen want to launch a webpage showing the city’s efforts in solving homelessness. The site would include where funding comes from, which... The post San Jose leaders lobby for transparency in homeless spending appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
multihousingnews.com

Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community

The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

With one election over, San Jose politicos look to the next

It’s deja vu in San Jose politics. As elected leaders on Monday settled a political fight over filling two upcoming vacancies on the San Jose City Council, some former politicos are eyeing a return to their old posts. The council voted just before midnight to appoint successors to two soon-to-be-vacant seats in Districts 8 and 10. The seats are opening because District 8 Councilmember Sylvia Arenas won her election for county supervisor and District 10 Councilmember Matt Mahan was elected mayor.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

New bill would cap apartment security deposits

(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cupertinotoday.com

COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak

Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose council to appoint two members amid backlash

Cheers, boos, middle fingers and the banging of a gavel filled the San Jose City Council chambers on Monday night as officials decided how to fill two vacancies. After five hours of heated public comment from more than 500 people, councilmembers voted 7-4 late Monday to fill the vacancies through an appointment process by the... The post UPDATE: San Jose council to appoint two members amid backlash appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
santaclaranews.org

Silicon Valley Power to Raise Utility Rates in January

Silicon Valley Power (SVP) will increase its rates by 8 percent to cover the increased cost of generating and delivering power to Santa Clara. According to SVP staff, costs have gone up for the utility driven by higher inflation, natural gas prices and electric supply and distribution costs. The rate...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara's Intel Announces Layoffs

Add Intel to the list of tech companies announcing layoffs. The Santa Clara chipmaker said about 200 people will be cut from its offices in Santa Clara and Folsom. NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Haney's bill would keep landlords from charging costly security deposits

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – A new bill proposed by the assemblymember who represents San Francisco would protect California renters from paying more than a month's rent for security deposits. Announced during the first week of California's new legislative session, Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit.  If passed, California would be the 12th state in the county to cap security deposits.  The author of the bill, Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, said that in San Francisco, tenants could be subject to paying an additional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
myfoxzone.com

No, California is not sending out checks to all LGBTQ residents

Several national news outlets have reported that San Francisco has launched a guaranteed income program for some of its trans residents. The launch comes amid a wave of California cities – and the state’s legislature – trying out similar programs for different types of residents, as a way to provide welfare to their most vulnerable residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Ambivalent supervisors approve Breed's parking lot housing plan

One person’s parking lot is another’s future home. At least, that’s the aspiration of a new law approved unanimously by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. However, a financial analysis of the proposal showed that development costs could stymie its effectiveness. On lots already zoned for residential housing, but currently committed to an “auto-oriented” use like a gas station, the law would allow development of up to four...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy