Logan, OH

sciotopost.com

Hocking County – 58 West Opens New Restaurant in Downtown Logan Ohio

Hocking – Hocking Hills Winery announced an expansion to its portfolio with the opening of a new restaurant, 58 West. The grand opening of 58 West will take place on December 9, 2022, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 pm, followed by dinner service starting at 4 pm. The restaurant is located at 58 W. 2nd St. Logan, OH 43138.
LOGAN, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 5, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing is a Quadruple Threat

Since its inception in 2013, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing has been a solid triple threat: an award-winning restaurant led by an accomplished culinary team; a taproom that’s constantly abuzz with live music, special beer releases and community fun; and a lauded brewery, led by head brewer Chris Davison, that nails style after style of brew. Roll all of this into a gorgeous Downtown location with polished wooden floors, exposed brick and a lush greenery wall, and it’s a destination that shows off what Columbus does best.
COLUMBUS, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Red Coat Suspects: Who’s Responsible for the Umbrella Girl’s Holiday Wardrobe Change?

It’s one of German Village’s most beloved traditions. When the weather gets colder in December, someone puts a festive red and white coat on the Umbrella Girl statue in Schiller Park. There’s no precise routine to it. It just happens one day early in the month. But when the outfit arrives, it provides a jolt of joy to the neighborhood—a playful, charming and quintessential German Village moment.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size

High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
GAHANNA, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus

A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Meet the Vendor: Turn Up Columbus

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Turn Up Columbus?. I’m Leanne O'Donnell, I have been the office manager and wedding expert at Turn Up Columbus for over two years. I'm the person at the end of every inquiry and email. I also have years of experience as a wedding coordinator and have experienced firsthand the importance of a great wedding DJ. I seek to give you a great customer service experience, so you know that you're important and your wedding day matters to us.
COLUMBUS, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Winter Fun in Fairfield County

Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events still happening in our community! Grab your coat and bundle up for some winter fun in Fairfield County. Lancaster Holiday Spirit Trail | 12/01/2022 – 12/31/2022. Take a stroll or drive around Lancaster, Ohio this...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Scene

You Can Stay in a Cave House During Your Next Visit to Hocking Hills

The next time you take a trip out to Hocking Hills, your adventure can include staying in an actual cave. Dunlap Hollow's The Cave is a new, one-of-a-kind luxury house in Rockbridge. It features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a full-service kitchen with an indoor gas stove, as well as a pool table and a six-person hot tub. Outdoors, you have access to private hiking trails and an outdoor fireplace with lounge chairs.
ROCKBRIDGE, OH
10TV

Police: Shots fired in Meijer parking lot near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Meijer parking lot near Dublin Tuesday night. Dublin police officers were in the vicinity when they heard at least one shot fired in the parking lot on Sawmill Road around 6:15 p.m. Police said a person shot...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects

Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

58 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Tuesday there are 58 confirmed measles cases and 22 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
COLUMBUS, OH

