sciotopost.com
Hocking County – 58 West Opens New Restaurant in Downtown Logan Ohio
Hocking – Hocking Hills Winery announced an expansion to its portfolio with the opening of a new restaurant, 58 West. The grand opening of 58 West will take place on December 9, 2022, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 pm, followed by dinner service starting at 4 pm. The restaurant is located at 58 W. 2nd St. Logan, OH 43138.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 5, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing is a Quadruple Threat
Since its inception in 2013, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing has been a solid triple threat: an award-winning restaurant led by an accomplished culinary team; a taproom that’s constantly abuzz with live music, special beer releases and community fun; and a lauded brewery, led by head brewer Chris Davison, that nails style after style of brew. Roll all of this into a gorgeous Downtown location with polished wooden floors, exposed brick and a lush greenery wall, and it’s a destination that shows off what Columbus does best.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)
Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: Progressive Indian Restaurant Rooh Lands at No. 6
It’s no secret that a Eurocentric perspective has dominated Columbus’ fine-dining scene. Enter Rooh, offering self-described “progressive” Indian cuisine that playfully draws on tradition while creating something new. While Columbus diners may be used to a certain kind of Indian fare, Rooh is shedding a whole...
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for August 2022
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditors’ offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. 1. $2,900,000; 6880 Chiswick Ct., New Albany; Michael C. and Tara Ann O’Brien Wu from Katherine A. Mabe, trustee. 2. $2,750,000; 3989 Stannage Pass, New Albany; Jonathan Joel Runion and...
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
columbusmonthly.com
The Red Coat Suspects: Who’s Responsible for the Umbrella Girl’s Holiday Wardrobe Change?
It’s one of German Village’s most beloved traditions. When the weather gets colder in December, someone puts a festive red and white coat on the Umbrella Girl statue in Schiller Park. There’s no precise routine to it. It just happens one day early in the month. But when the outfit arrives, it provides a jolt of joy to the neighborhood—a playful, charming and quintessential German Village moment.
614now.com
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Five Spots for a Special Night Out
Columbus Monthly’s 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package also spotlights our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other eateries that contribute substantially to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features locations to Treat Yourself. Grab a hard-to-get reservation at Pelino’s Pasta for a...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
columbusmonthly.com
What We Know About Isla, Chef Andrew Smith’s Forthcoming Restaurant
Chef Andrew Smith, one of Columbus’ most experienced and beloved chefs, has been out of the restaurant game since leaving his role as executive chef at Rockmill Tavern in the fall of 2018. He’s now ready to jump back in—this time on his own terms. For nearly...
columbusmonthly.com
Meet the Vendor: Turn Up Columbus
Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Turn Up Columbus?. I’m Leanne O'Donnell, I have been the office manager and wedding expert at Turn Up Columbus for over two years. I'm the person at the end of every inquiry and email. I also have years of experience as a wedding coordinator and have experienced firsthand the importance of a great wedding DJ. I seek to give you a great customer service experience, so you know that you're important and your wedding day matters to us.
Police: Woman steals purse from shopping cart in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said stole a purse from a cart at an east Columbus department store. Police said the theft happened on Oct. 26 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Meijer store on the 8000 block of East Broad Street. According to police, the woman allegedly […]
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Winter Fun in Fairfield County
Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events still happening in our community! Grab your coat and bundle up for some winter fun in Fairfield County. Lancaster Holiday Spirit Trail | 12/01/2022 – 12/31/2022. Take a stroll or drive around Lancaster, Ohio this...
sciotopost.com
Update – Man Shocked at Circleville Kroger after Sticking Finger in Machine
Circleville – Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident that involved a man and electrical machinery. The call came in around 11 am on Friday of a man in one of the aisles of Kroger that was on the floor from a shock he received from a machine.
Cleveland Scene
You Can Stay in a Cave House During Your Next Visit to Hocking Hills
The next time you take a trip out to Hocking Hills, your adventure can include staying in an actual cave. Dunlap Hollow's The Cave is a new, one-of-a-kind luxury house in Rockbridge. It features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a full-service kitchen with an indoor gas stove, as well as a pool table and a six-person hot tub. Outdoors, you have access to private hiking trails and an outdoor fireplace with lounge chairs.
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
Police: Shots fired in Meijer parking lot near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Meijer parking lot near Dublin Tuesday night. Dublin police officers were in the vicinity when they heard at least one shot fired in the parking lot on Sawmill Road around 6:15 p.m. Police said a person shot...
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects
Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
WSYX ABC6
58 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Tuesday there are 58 confirmed measles cases and 22 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
