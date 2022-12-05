ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 12-year-old student Wednesday for falsely reporting an active shooter at his middle school. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the boy called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to report an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred in the area of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement has...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged

Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charge of statutory rape. Opportunities to reflect and honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch. The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case. According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on...
TABOR CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

Bladen County Sherriff’s Office arrests man after responding to criminal complaints

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a Clarkton man after receiving criminal complaints. On Monday, Dec. 5, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents arrested Clarkton resident Charlie Philip Fowler, 49, around the 100 block of N. Mitchell Ford Road area in Clarkton. He was charged with driving with a revoked license, revoked resignation and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fowler was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. He was taken to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was given a $26,000 bond.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
whiteville-news.com

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Recovered Stolen Property

Tabor City, NC – On November 23, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Dusty Lane, Tabor City, in reference to a breaking and entering and the larceny of personal property. The reporting party advised that Ronald Riddle’s residence had been broken into and multiple items were taken. The suspect removed a blue LS i3030 Tractor with a bucket on the front, a semiautomatic .22 caliber rifle, a bolt action .22 caliber rifle, and two (2) televisions. The property was last known to be secured on November 19th.
TABOR CITY, NC
WECT

One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene. No other injuries were confirmed.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Area Walmart locations hosting Weller’s Wheels on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to donate a new bike to Weller’s Wheels?. Friday, Dec. 9 marks the last day to make a donation, and WECT will be live from three area Walmart locations to gather bikes for Weller’s Wheels. Unfortunately, WECT anchor Frances Weller will not be...
WILMINGTON, NC
whiteville-news.com

Victims of Jimmie Dewitt III, Deception Keep Appearing

Clarendon, NC – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently released information about Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III, 34, of Chadbourn, after he defrauded multiple individuals. Dewitt presented himself as a mechanic to unsuspecting victims. After having the victims’ vehicles for a period of time, he would sell the vehicles to recycling centers and scrap yards and keep the proceeds of the sale for himself. He would then continue lying to the victims about their vehicles, even requesting additional money for parts after the vehicles were sold. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released information to the public encouraging additional victims to file an incident report.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

