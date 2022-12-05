BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a Clarkton man after receiving criminal complaints. On Monday, Dec. 5, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents arrested Clarkton resident Charlie Philip Fowler, 49, around the 100 block of N. Mitchell Ford Road area in Clarkton. He was charged with driving with a revoked license, revoked resignation and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fowler was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. He was taken to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was given a $26,000 bond.

