Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 12-year-old student Wednesday for falsely reporting an active shooter at his middle school. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the boy called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to report an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School in Wilmington.
12-year-old charged for fake active shooter report at Holly Shelter Middle School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced a charge against a 12-year-old juvenile for falsely reporting an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active...
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred in the area of...
Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement has...
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charge of statutory rape
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 7 on the charge of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to the age of 15. According to the BCSO, they received a report of a juvenile who had...
Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case. According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on...
NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
Bladen County Sherriff’s Office arrests man after responding to criminal complaints
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a Clarkton man after receiving criminal complaints. On Monday, Dec. 5, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents arrested Clarkton resident Charlie Philip Fowler, 49, around the 100 block of N. Mitchell Ford Road area in Clarkton. He was charged with driving with a revoked license, revoked resignation and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fowler was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. He was taken to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was given a $26,000 bond.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Recovered Stolen Property
One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene. No other injuries were confirmed.
Area Walmart locations hosting Weller’s Wheels on Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to donate a new bike to Weller’s Wheels?. Friday, Dec. 9 marks the last day to make a donation, and WECT will be live from three area Walmart locations to gather bikes for Weller’s Wheels. Unfortunately, WECT anchor Frances Weller will not be...
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
Victims of Jimmie Dewitt III, Deception Keep Appearing
Clarendon, NC – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently released information about Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III, 34, of Chadbourn, after he defrauded multiple individuals. Dewitt presented himself as a mechanic to unsuspecting victims. After having the victims’ vehicles for a period of time, he would sell the vehicles to recycling centers and scrap yards and keep the proceeds of the sale for himself. He would then continue lying to the victims about their vehicles, even requesting additional money for parts after the vehicles were sold. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released information to the public encouraging additional victims to file an incident report.
Police chase in Bladenboro leads to multiple arrests and leaves two injured
BLADENBORO — A police chase in Bladenboro has led to multiple arrests in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. Bladenboro p
