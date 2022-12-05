Read full article on original website
Ohio music venue robbed of equipment, alcohol worth $17,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Yalan Papillons awoke Tuesday morning to soul-crushing news: The indie music venue she’s owned since 2010 had been robbed of $17,000 in assets. Double Happiness, an “off-the-beaten-path” dive bar in the Brewery District, has opened its doors to an eclectic mix of up-and-coming artists – including a 2013 opening act by […]
Shooting on I-70 near Downtown Columbus leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is hospitalized and an eastbound swath of Interstate 70 was closed for hours Friday after a shooting near Downtown. Just after noon, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired on I-70 eastbound near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street, according to police dispatchers. A detective […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)
Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
614now.com
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus – I-70 Shut Down After Person Shot While Driving
Columbus – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate in Downtown Columbus. Accoridng to police, around 12:48 pm on Friday a person was shot while traveling on 70 East around the Livingston Ave area. The driver after being shot exited the freeway and called for help.
Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
Police: Woman steals purse from shopping cart in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said stole a purse from a cart at an east Columbus department store. Police said the theft happened on Oct. 26 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Meijer store on the 8000 block of East Broad Street. According to police, the woman allegedly […]
columbusunderground.com
Opinion: Downtown Parking Lots Are Empty, It’s Time to Get Rid of Them
As we approach the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, one thing has become impossible to ignore. Office workers are not 100% coming back. This issue has ramifications across every major city in America and its suburbs too. Offices aren’t just located in Central Business Districts, and you can find plenty of less-than-half-full office campus parking lots all around the outerbelt.
columbusunderground.com
New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year
A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
wosu.org
Affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County
Among the many bonds approved by Columbus residents, last month, was affordable housing. A $200 million bond package will provide funding for homes for lower-income residents. We’ll look at the current state of affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County. Guests:. Michael Wilkos, senior vice president of community impact...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurants in Columbus
Sometimes you want food that’s fast, but it’s not fast food. That’s where fast casual comes into play. Something just a little bit tastier, but but without the time and money commitment of a full blown sit-down dining experience. This year, our readers voted for Condado as...
wosu.org
State finishes investigation into Columbus police shooting of Donovan Lewis
The Franklin County prosecutor has named two special prosecutors who will present a grand jury with the results of a state investigation into the Columbus police shooting death of an unarmed Black man last summer. Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer will handle the case as special prosecutors. Their appointment come...
Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
Two dead after being shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
columbusunderground.com
COTA: Weekend Service Cuts Coming in 2023
It’s been a year of service cuts for the Central Ohio Transit Authority, and this week the agency is announcing another round of cuts to start out 2023. COTA makes changes to its routes and service schedules three times a year – in January, May and September – and 2022 has seen service reductions each time.
wosu.org
Wellness Wednesday: Measles outbreak continues to expand in Columbus
An outbreak of measles in the city of Columbus began in late November and is continuing to grow. The official count of cases is 58, and Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner of Columbus, is encouraging unvaccinated individuals to get their MMR vaccine. We’ll be talking about the state of the outbreak and what you need to know.
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
