Let The Exxon Mobil Smart Card+™ Credit Card Earn You Up To 42 Cents Per Gallon on Every Fill Up

The 14 Best Credit Cards of November 2022
Picking a credit card can be a daunting task. There is no one credit card that will fit every person’s needs perfectly. Instead, you have to think through what is most important to you. Do you want miles or points? Foreign transaction fees? Rewards on dining, groceries, or travel?
A Great Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus for Shopping – $200 Back After Spending $500!
Want a little help with your shopping this year? Here are two great credit card offers where you will get $200 back after spending just $500 in the first 3 months!. With prices on many things increased this year, many people are looking for deals for this holiday shopping season closer than before. If you are still shopping, here is a credit card sign-up bonus that could help put some of that money back in your pocket – the Chase Freedom cards!
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Inflation Has Americans Cutting Back on Food Delivery — How Much Is Their Average Savings Per App?
The term "discretionary spending" usually refers to lifestyle "wants" -- non-essential pursuits like hobbies, travel and luxury spending. Conversely, non-discretionary "needs" items such as rent,...
Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options
Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
Three ways to save on your shipping costs at Amazon, Walmart and Target before Christmas
SHIPPING fees can often feel like one of the worst parts of shopping online - but there are a few ways to avoid them. Shopping online is one of the most convenient inventions of all time. Still, it can occasionally be more expensive than purchasing your items in person, mostly...
Costco plans to open 24 stores this year, including 15 throughout the US
Nine of those stores will open internationally, including two in China, while 15 stores will open in the US, according to the retailer.
How Walmart and Other Big-Name Stores Get You To Spend More Money
Perhaps the biggest reason that Walmart is so attractive -- and successful -- is that they tout mighty savings opportunities. The chain with over 10,500 locations hosts frequent sales, a sweeping...
Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%
In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Plans For 2023
As company word remains pending on the next round of 150 individual store closures, financial analysts continue to cast doubt on the entity's future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Finance.Yahoo.com, Goldman Sachs, and Google.com.
McDonald's hopes deals like 50-cent double cheeseburgers beef up sales on its mobile app
McDonald's holiday promotion this year includes the chance to win free food for life for you and three friends. The three-week-long promotion, which began Monday, is part of the company's broader digital strategy to drive traffic to its mobile app without sacrificing profitability. A little more than a year after...
Inflation Is Costing You $433/Month. Here Are 8 Slick Moves to Make It Back
We all know inflation is draining our bank accounts, but have you wondered just how bad it’s gotten? How much more are you spending right now just to stay alive?. Suddenly we’ve got an answer: $433 a month. Yes, the number crunchers at the financial firm Moody’s Analytics...
What's the Difference Between a Cashier's Check and a Money Order?
Cashier's checks and money orders are both helpful in cases where credit cards, debit cards and personal checks aren't ideal -- like if you're buying a car or home, or sending money through the mail. Despite that commonality, they differ in where you buy them, what they cost and when you should use one over the other. They aren't always interchangeable, so it's essential to understand the difference to avoid choosing the less appropriate payment method.
Christmas Gift Cards Deals: Up to 15% Off Speciality Cards at Amazon, Best Buy
Amazon is currently running its 15 Days of Gift Card deals with limited-time discounts for merchants like Apple, Lowe’s, Domino’s, and more. Procrastinators, unite! The holiday season is here and your chances of getting must-have items shipped to you by Christmas get slimmer by the day. Not to worry: Gift cards are still an option. Who doesn't want free money to spend at their favorite store or restaurant?
Inflation-Proof Your Grocery Budget With a $65 Two-Week Meal Plan for Two
It’s not just the rising cost of housing that is pricing some families out of the market. It’s also the ballooning expenses for daily essentials at the grocery store and beyond. While some food costs are beginning to ease, staples like meat, eggs and dairy products are expected to tip the scales at historic highs well into 2023.
