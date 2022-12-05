ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Penny Hoarder

Let The Exxon Mobil Smart Card+™ Credit Card Earn You Up To 42 Cents Per Gallon on Every Fill Up

By The Penny Hoarder Staff
The Penny Hoarder
The Penny Hoarder
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Penny Hoarder

The 14 Best Credit Cards of November 2022

Picking a credit card can be a daunting task. There is no one credit card that will fit every person’s needs perfectly. Instead, you have to think through what is most important to you. Do you want miles or points? Foreign transaction fees? Rewards on dining, groceries, or travel?
boardingarea.com

A Great Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus for Shopping – $200 Back After Spending $500!

Want a little help with your shopping this year? Here are two great credit card offers where you will get $200 back after spending just $500 in the first 3 months!. With prices on many things increased this year, many people are looking for deals for this holiday shopping season closer than before. If you are still shopping, here is a credit card sign-up bonus that could help put some of that money back in your pocket – the Chase Freedom cards!
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phone Arena

Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
PYMNTS

Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options

Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
Joel Eisenberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Plans For 2023

As company word remains pending on the next round of 150 individual store closures, financial analysts continue to cast doubt on the entity's future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Finance.Yahoo.com, Goldman Sachs, and Google.com.
CNET

What's the Difference Between a Cashier's Check and a Money Order?

Cashier's checks and money orders are both helpful in cases where credit cards, debit cards and personal checks aren't ideal -- like if you're buying a car or home, or sending money through the mail. Despite that commonality, they differ in where you buy them, what they cost and when you should use one over the other. They aren't always interchangeable, so it's essential to understand the difference to avoid choosing the less appropriate payment method.
PC Magazine

Christmas Gift Cards Deals: Up to 15% Off Speciality Cards at Amazon, Best Buy

Amazon is currently running its 15 Days of Gift Card deals with limited-time discounts for merchants like Apple, Lowe’s, Domino’s, and more. Procrastinators, unite! The holiday season is here and your chances of getting must-have items shipped to you by Christmas get slimmer by the day. Not to worry: Gift cards are still an option. Who doesn't want free money to spend at their favorite store or restaurant?
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.

 https://thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy