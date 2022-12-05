Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Hayfield man pleads guilty to DWI, damage to property after attempt to ram squad cars
(ABC 6 News) – A Hayfield man arrested after trying to ram his car into Dodge County deputies pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated and 1st-degree damage to property. Chad Cordie, 41, was accused Nov. 10 of attempting to flee law enforcement after a woman alleged that he...
KAAL-TV
Man charges with assault at Salvation Army warming center
(ABC 6 News) – A man is facing a charge of 5th-degree assault after allegedly breaking a coffee mug or jar over another man’s head while both were staying at the Salvation Army’s Warming Center Friday. Rochester police responded to the Center at 200 4th Street SE...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
KIMT
Man arrested for mason jar assault at Rochester warming center
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday following an assault at the warming center. Justin Milsap is facing charges of third-degree assault and misconduct after allegedly smashing a mason jar across the victim’s face. Police said the Milsap was upset because the victim tried to sit...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man receives 12.5 years for methamphetamine conspiracy
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was sentenced by the U.S. Attorney’s office to 151 months, or about 12.5 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised probation, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, was arrested in 2021 and accused of helping to...
KAAL-TV
RPD: Gates of Rochester burglar likely entered from apartment window
(ABC 6 News) – A burglar likely entered a Gates of Rochester apartment Thursday by removing the window screen and climbing inside, Rochester police say. Rochester police responded to a burglary report Thursday, Dec. 8, reported by a 23-year-old woman who left her residence at 10:45 a.m. and returned at about 8:15 p.m. to signs that her home had been ransacked.
KIMT
Third Death Reported at Southeast Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the third death reported at a southeast Rochester apartment. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a social worker assigned to a 58-year-old man residing at an apartment in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. Southeast asked the landlord to check on the apartment tenant after she reported not hearing from him for an extended time. The landlord checked on the apartment, found the man deceased inside and called police around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Rochester Woman Charged for Friday Night Police Chase
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester woman accused of leading Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Monday. Bail was set at $150,000 for 25-year-old 25-year-old Arak Warwien. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged her with felony...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man to stand trial on identity theft, firearm, drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man’s trial has been scheduled in an identity theft case dating back to 2021. Robert Owen was arrested in May of 2021 after a traffic stop allegedly uncovered a firearm, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a book of blank checks belonging to a 61-year-old man from Lincoln, NE.
winonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman
(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.
Rochester PD Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Camera
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a catalytic converter theft that was caught on camera Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 6th Ave. Southeast after the 24-year-old woman living at the house reported her catalytic converter stolen off her Toyota Prius. Moilanen said the theft call came in around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of kidnapping, arson argues restitution sentence
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who took a plea deal in a kidnapping and arson case has argued that the restitution Olmsted County Court assigned him is unfair. Michael Steven Drury, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson in August, and sentenced to 48 months in prison with credit for 334 days served. Drury was also ordered to pay $646,249.00 in restitution after setting fire to a portion of a Pine Island woman’s house.
La Crosse man charged with daylight attack of woman on a popular trail is headed to trial
Grzegorek entered a not-guilty plea to the charges. He's been in jail since his arrest. His jury trial is set for June.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with threats of violence against Mayo Clinic nurses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday, Dec. 5, on two charges of felony threats of violence against nurses at St. Marys Hospital. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jereme James Hettwer was transferred to the hospital about a month ago, and had spent the entire month threatening staff and patients.
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man convicted on felony manslaughter charge in Mower County District Court
A third suspect involved in the beating death of an Austin man at his residence in October of 2021 has pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court. 19-year old Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva of Austin was convicted Friday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of 2nd degree manslaughter, culpable negligence, creating unreasonable risk in the death of 75-year old William Hall, who was found dead in his Austin residence on October 13th, 2021, when people delivering meals discovered his body. Court documents state that Hall died from blunt-force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs.
