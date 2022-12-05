ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville Church of Christ to Host Snacks With Santa

By Lee Rennick
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago
The community is welcome to this free event that will include crafts, pictures with Santa and light snacks. Children from the Day School will be wearing their favorite Christmas pajamas. Everyone is also welcome to a brief time of worship and a special Christmas program from the Day School.

EVENT DETAILS

Snacks with Santa

December 11, 2022

Hendersonville Church of Christ

107 Rockland Road

Hendersonville, Tennessee

(615) 826-3200

https://www.hendersonville.org/event/snacks-with-santa/

Hours: 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

