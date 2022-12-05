Hendersonville Church of Christ to Host Snacks With Santa
The community is welcome to this free event that will include crafts, pictures with Santa and light snacks. Children from the Day School will be wearing their favorite Christmas pajamas. Everyone is also welcome to a brief time of worship and a special Christmas program from the Day School.
EVENT DETAILS
Snacks with Santa
December 11, 2022
Hendersonville Church of Christ
107 Rockland Road
Hendersonville, Tennessee
(615) 826-3200
https://www.hendersonville.org/event/snacks-with-santa/
Hours: 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
