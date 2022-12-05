Read full article on original website
Rams Coach Shocked to Witness Baker Mayfield Celebratory Headbutt in Person
VIDEO: Baker Mayfield head butted a teammate after beating the Raiders.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant
Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Report: Former Pirates starter signs with division rival
Taillon was traded to the New York Yankees after only playing 7 games from 2019-2020.
Steelers release former Ohio State star
The Pittsburgh Steelers released rookie running back Master Teague on Wednesday. We have signed LB Emeke Egbule to the practice squad and released RB Master Teague from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/tF3kQAFCa5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 7, 2022 “We have signed LB Emeke Egbule to the practice squad and released RB Master Teague from Read more... The post Steelers release former Ohio State star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
49ers’ Brock Purdy Has Chance To Do Something No QB Has Ever Done
The San Francisco 49ers were in a tough spot against the visiting Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down early with an injury to his foot that will ultimately keep him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. Keeping up with the explosive...
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
Deshaun Watson's QB Coach Explans When to Expect Watson to be Back to Himself
A viewpoint of when quarterback Deshaun Watson will return to his Pro Bowl level of play from his quarterback coach.
New Rumor Hints at Broncos GM George Paton's True Job Security
Is the Denver Broncos' general manager on as much notice as Nathaniel Hackett?
How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds
Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
