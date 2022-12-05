Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Ode To A Hamden Hardware Treasure
And so it came to pass that the old lock on the front door became cranky and resistant to any attempts to turn the key. Not that this should come as startling news to anyone familiar with the relative joys of home owning. Every week something reminds me that I should have paid attention to my father’s mechanical wizardry.
Eyewitness News
Chaz & AJ’s toy drive features live music, entertainment
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s become a local tradition like no other. The Chaz & AJ McDermott Chevrolet & Lexus of New Haven Toy Drive kicked off from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday from Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven. Channel 3′s Scot Haney pledged to...
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
zip06.com
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
Eyewitness News
Salvation Army sees decline in bellringers this holiday season
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - (WFSB) - Compared to this time last year, the Salvation Army says their kettle campaign has seen a drastic decline. Not as many bellringers are in front of stores, and that’s part of the problem. As the year has gone on, more people have asked...
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Enfield, CT
Enfield in Hartford County may be a quaint town, but its diverse attractions can compete with those from the city. A trip to this town offers a well-rounded mix of leisure, amusement, history, and stunning sights. Whether you’re interested in local culture, relaxing spots, or exciting activities, Enfield has something...
Newington Town Crier
Jersey Mike's Subs comes to Newington
NEWINGTON – The town just found a new friend and place to feed in Jersey Mike’s Subs, which opened its newest location at 12B Fenn Road at the end of November. Located in the same building as the Tropical Smoothie Cafe and next to Starbucks off of Myra Cohen Way, the sub shop and its corporate team are now getting to know the local community.
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
Eyewitness News
Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT
(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
zip06.com
At Madison Cinemas the Shows Go On
The atmosphere of the movie theater is like no other. The hushed sounds, low lights, and cushioned seats coddle the viewer in comfort. Sitting with family or friends, or even alone with strangers who create an instant community, with concessions on your lap, the overhead lights fade and the screen flashes to life with the start of a feature film. It is an enveloping experience. For the next two hours or so, the theater-goer is transported to another world, via sight, sound, and emotion.
Eyewitness News
‘Together We Grow’ event in Hartford to discuss bringing in cannabis revenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An event in Hartford on Wednesday will put the cannabis industry in the spotlight. With other states like Massachusetts bringing in billions of dollars in business through cannabis, Connecticut looks poised to do the same. Leaders like Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, state legislators, representatives from the...
Eyewitness News
Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
milfordmirror.com
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
Woman killed in CT crash remembered as energetic, fun-loving
Samantha Stone's life was cut short when she died in a car crash over the weekend in Stonington.
NBC Connecticut
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for fallen Bristol sergeant’s family
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored the late Bristol sergeant by paying off his family’s mortgage. The kind deed, which was initiated as a part of the foundation’s annual Season of Hope Campaign, follows the tragic death of Sgt. Dustin DeMonte. On October 10, Sgt. DeMonte was killed in an apparent […]
Eyewitness News
Today is ‘PJ Day for the Kids’ in support of kids with cancer
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at schools across the state pledged to wear their pajamas to school on Friday in support of children battling cancer. The event is being put on in conjunction with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Students were also asked to bring in $1...
Comments / 0