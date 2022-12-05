ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Brackets for holiday high school hoops tournaments released

Jefferson City — Some exciting high school basketball matchups are coming to the Capital City. Brackets for both the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic and Jefferson City Bank Classic tournaments were released Wednesday. On the boy's side, Fatima, Helias, Jefferson City, and Capital City will partake in the Great...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Fatima High School joining upcoming holiday tournaments

Westphalia — Both the Fatima Comets boys' and girls' basketball teams are set to join both the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic and Jefferson City Bank Classic tournaments later this month. Hear from the head coaches of both teams in the video above!
WESTPHALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy