Bland man hurt in Gasconade County crash in car stolen from Jefferson City
A Bland man was injured when his car crashed after a police chase. According to a Facebook post, a Gasconade County Sheriff's deputy was parked at the intersection of Fourth Street and Price Road near Owensville when he spotted a speeding Mercedes Benz. The deputy tried to pull the car...
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
Traffic crash disrupts morning commute on west side of Jefferson City
A car crash caused a traffic diversion during the morning rush in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police said that the crash was on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive at 6:52 am Thursday. Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, MO, was driving a Nissan Sentra east. A crash report...
Man charged with accidental fatal shooting of girlfriend out of jail on bond
The Cole County man charged with the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is out of jail on bond. Prosecutors charged Joshua Wilbers with Involuntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action for the shooting death of Hallie Phillips. He had been held in the Cole County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
Brackets for holiday high school hoops tournaments released
Jefferson City — Some exciting high school basketball matchups are coming to the Capital City. Brackets for both the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic and Jefferson City Bank Classic tournaments were released Wednesday. On the boy's side, Fatima, Helias, Jefferson City, and Capital City will partake in the Great...
High school boys and girls basketball, December 7
New Bloomfield — Busy night of high school hoops Wednesday evening. Check out the highlights and scores in the video above!
Fatima High School joining upcoming holiday tournaments
Westphalia — Both the Fatima Comets boys' and girls' basketball teams are set to join both the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic and Jefferson City Bank Classic tournaments later this month. Hear from the head coaches of both teams in the video above!
