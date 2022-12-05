ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Reddish, Rose Sit For Knicks; What's Blooming?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qw08v_0jXzAhDR00

Two major metropolitan contributors did not appear in Sunday's surprising win for the New York Knicks.

It wouldn't be New York Knicks basketball without a pinch of controversy, now would it?

Perhaps nothing has defined the early stages of the Knicks' season better than Sunday's ugly 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers , one that saw the sides unite for 37 turnovers while posting a 1990s-esque score. New York, however, likely doesn't care about the particulars, instead able to gain relative peace to the tune of earning both its first win at Madison Square Garden since Nov. 11 and its first triumph over an opponent with a winning record since Nov. 16.

Notably absent from the victory, however, were both Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose, each of whom had the dreaded "DNP-CD" initials in their Sunday box scores. Though both Reddish and Rose have briefly dealt with medically-induced absences this season, Sunday marked the first time they were de facto healthy scratches.

Making Reddish and Rose's respective departures all the more questionable was the fact that the Knicks (11-13) were in the second half of a weekend back-to-back at MSG, having fallen to Dallas on Saturday . Yet, they kept two of their rotation regulars nailed to the bench. Miles McBride, back from a brief stint with G League Westchester , took over their minutes in relieving RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Quentin Grimes, playing a season-high 16 minutes.

Neither Reddish nor Rose spoke during the aftermath and head coach Tom Thibodeau offered little clarity in his own statements. Per SNY , Thibodeau kept the 34-year-old Rose out, in fact, because of the back-to-back while Reddish's banishment was a "coach's decision," namely one where he was enjoying the team's rhythm with a nine-main rotation.

"I wanted to get it to a nine-man rotation," Thibodeau declared. "It worked a lot better."

Thibodeau's desire for a nine-man rotation is far from unheard of: he previously employed such a strategy during the Knicks' five-game road trip out west last month, one that yielded a 3-2 record. That set-up employed the services of Jericho Sims while Mitchell Robinson recovered from a knee injury and also led to Evan Fournier's ongoing exile: both likewise shared the bench with Reddish and Rose on Sunday.

Reddish and Rose were apparent casualties of Thibodeau's process of figuring out which nine men should indeed take the floor for the Knicks on a nightly basis. Whether either plays his way in there, Thibodeau hinted, will rely primarily on the in-game situations.

“The tough thing is you’ve got to make a decision. Who are the nine? There (are) guys who are deserving to be in there,” Thibodeau said. “You’re trying to stretch it a little bit until there’s more clarity to it and once there is and you have more information, now you’ve got to make the decision.

“We’re always going to do what we think is best for the team. So I want to prioritize that. And that doesn’t mean it’s permanent. It just means that’s where we are right now. Whatever gives us the best chance to win, that’s what we’re going to do.”

While the trade deadline is much further down the road, the possibility of a deal should not be ruled out. Both Reddish and Rose were the subjects of speculation during the offseason and the latter has reportedly drawn further interest since tip-off. The team opted not to extend Reddish's rookie contract which came over from Atlanta which makes him prime trade bait for the coming movement period.

Prior to this latest lineup adjustment, Reddish (who played only nine minutes on Saturday) was establishing himself as a strong defender and even worked his way into the starting lineup during the aforementioned western swing. Any New York deal, however, perhaps feels like it's being held back by the current state of the franchise, one where lofty goals of contention are being held back by lingering mediocrity. Entering play this week, the Knicks hold the final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, holding a tiebreaker with the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks return to action on Wednesday night against Reddish's former compatriots from Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Brittney Griner’s Release

Stephen A. spoke about the news on “First Take” this morning. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most prominent figures on sports talk television. With that being said, it only makes sense that he would have an opinion on Brittney Griner. The WNBA star had been incarcerated in Russia, however, she was released today in a massive prisoner swap.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
silverscreenandroll.com

Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis are all considered ‘day-to-day’

The Lakers walk into Toronto on Wednesday a supremely shorthanded side with their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sidelined along with fellow starter Patrick Beverley. Davis is still dealing with the lingering effects of flu-like symptoms that forced him out of the game against Cleveland on Tuesday while LeBron is out with left ankle soreness and PatBev with right knee soreness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
overtimeheroics.net

Knicks Rotation: Cam Reddish Needs to Play

In the Knicks’ home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, coach Tom Thibodeau debuted a new-look, nine-man rotation that excluded Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish. While originally it looked like Rose was just getting the day off on a back-to-back, it was later reported that the Knicks will be sticking with that rotation for the time being.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
551
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy