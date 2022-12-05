Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Conviction Against Binghamton Man Upheld
A 2019 conviction and sentencing of a Binghamton man has been upheld by the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Third Department. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, the conviction against Tyler J. DeCamp was upheld. DeCamp was found guilty in 2019 of two counts of Assault...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Man Arrested on Gun Charges After Traffic Stop
An Endicott man is facing gun charges after a traffic stop on December 4th. According to state police, a traffic stop was performed on a vehicle driven by Curtis Phifer on West Main Street. Phifer was found to have a suspended license and the vehicle was not insured. Troopers also...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County
Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lisle Woman Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Child
A Lisle woman has been charged after an investigation into child abuse. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Jordan E. Smith was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree, one count of Assault in the 2nd degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BCSO Asking For Assistance Locating Man on Outstanding Warrant
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a man featured on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Jason Lantry who is wanted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree. Lantry is described as a white male, 180 pounds, with brown hair...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Shop With a Cop Returns Sunday to Johnson City
The Johnson City Police Department is hosting its 3rd annual Shop With a Cop event this Sunday. Beginning at 10 a.m., more than 20 students at Johnson City schools will be presented with a gift card and partake in a unique shopping experience with department officers. There will also be...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Waverly Recreation Director Pleads Guilty to Changing Records
The former parks and recreation director of Waverly pleaded guilty to destroying and altering Waverly Recreation League records. According to the office of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, David Shaw misappropriated over $16,000 during his tenure at the village between November 2015 and August 2018. DiNapoli's office says...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: November 28 to December 4
During the week of Monday November 7, to Sunday December 4, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Brandon J. Sugars of Owego was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
There was a heavy police presence in Binghamton this afternoon. Officers and SWAT team members responded to Woodburn Court Apartments on Susquehanna Street around 2 p.m. Fox40 crew members on the scene did not see anyone arrested. The Binghamton Police Detective division said the investigation was on-going. Stay with Fox40...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fair Maps for Broome County Wins Lawsuit Against Broome County
Broome County may have to dedraw its legislative district map after Judge Joesph McBride ruled in favor of the group suing the county. Fair Maps for Broome County filed the lawsuit in May, alleging the map violates state law. "Our group felt the map that resulted from the process violated...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 7, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, plans are being made for the annual Binghamton automobile show. It will be held in the state armory and Kalurah Temple next month, and organizers say this show will be the biggest and best one ever held here.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton High School Student Gets $10k Scholarship
Junior Damian Sanchez took a career quiz on Big Future, part of the College Board and won $10,000. Big Future helps students plan, prepare and pay for college. Sanchez says he doesn't remember taking the survey, but is excited to be able to continue his education, hoping to get a Masters in Criminal Justice.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Oxford Boy's Basketball Puts on a Show Against GMU
Oxford was scoring at will against GMU, coming out with a 72-44 win. John Rovente scores a team-high 20 for the Black Hawks, Caden Rifanburg 14, Donovan Rickard 13. Brian Wilson pours in 27 for the Raiders.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Union-Endicott Tigers Commit to Play College Lacrosse
We're looking at some snow this weekend, but spring sports are still in the news today as two Union-Endicott lacrosse players signed the dotted line to play at the next level. Abbie Calegari and Joey Oldenburg will each be playing at the next level. Calegari is headed to Stevenson University...
