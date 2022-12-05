ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
columbiabusinessreport.com

Nephron Nitrile glove plant holds grand opening in West Columbia

Nephron Nitrile, a new company in West Columbia that produces nitrile gloves, held the grand opening of its manufacturing facility on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The ceremony attracted leaders from the Midlands as well as around the state, including Governor Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey and state Senator Nikki Setzler.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

New Life For Old Columbia Gateway Industrial Site

COLUMBIA, SC – The development team at Cohn Corporation has teamed with Wilson Kibler to redevelop the retired Intertape Polymer Group industrial site at 2000 South Beltline Boulevard. This existing industrial site serves as a gateway to Columbia at I-77 and the corner of Shop Road and Beltline Blvd. This site was purchased by a group of local investors and will be transformed into a new business park that will help serves the Midlands market.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Well Pets celebrates opening of new 13,000-square-foot clinic

Well Pets held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate their move to a new building. Employees of the veterinary clinic took guests through the new facility following the ribbon cutting to show the new rooms and features. According to Well Pets Veterinarian and Chief Medical Director Jeff Seay, the clinic...
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location

Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Goodwill opens boutique-style thrift store in Chapin

Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) held a grand opening Tuesday in Chapin for its newest retail venture, Auten’s Loft. Auten’s Loft is named in memory of GIUMSC founder, Lloyd Auten, and will offer affordable designer and name-brand men’s/women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories. Select home décor will also be offered ta Goodwill’s new boutique-style experience.
CHAPIN, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Pharmaceutical company to invest $81M in Richland County expansion, add 94 jobs

The Ritedose Corp., a locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer, is investing $81 million to expand its facilities in northeast Columbia, a move expected to create 94 jobs. Ritedose products include a wide assortment of respiratory medications as well as ophthalmic medicines used for eye care, according to CEO Jody...
Lexington County Chronicle

Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington

Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
LEXINGTON, SC
getnews.info

Austral Salon Offers Keratin Treatment in Columbia SC

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 5, 2022 – Charleane Shealy is delighted to announce that Austral Salon, the best hair salon in Columbia, SC, offers keratin treatment- a process that adds additional keratin to the hair which helps reduce frizz and increase shine and strengthens hair. Keratin treatment...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lugoff man wins big $375,000 jackpot

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)— A man from Lugoff turned his good fortune into great success when he turned a $15 winning lottery ticket into a $375,000 jackpot. The unidentified winner cashed in his original prize at the S M Mart on Highway 1 in Lugoff and decided to use his earnings to buy another scratch-off, which got him a $375,000 top prize.
LUGOFF, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo considering main street build

Bill Danielson, Irmo Town Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem, gave a presentation to the council on November 29 outlining a proposed main street in Irmo. The area designates Moseley Street, an unpaved road that is adjacent to the Community Park of Irmo and includes properties stretching all the way to Woodrow Street. A total of 12 properties would need to be obtained by the town in order for the plan to succeed. The main street would include the Church Street entrance, Moseley Street, and Carlisle Street. The funding for the project would consist of the sale of lots to investors and businesses, ARPA funds and Hospitality taxes. This would allow the town to create the main street without putting the burden back on the citizens or businesses in town.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

One large, one small dog park under construction in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Phase two of community development within the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo is now in motion with construction underway. Phase one was the Irmo community garden and now they're moving on to dog parks for large and small pups. The town of Irmo is paying for this...
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

SC Fairgrounds brings new light displays to Carolina Lights show

The SC State Fairgrounds are shining bright this holiday season for the 4th annual Carolina Lights. Saturday night marked the start of the seasonal light show presented throughout the month of December, with the addition of several new displays. Carolina Lights features more than 100 individual LED light displays including...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tyler Ryan speaks with Shayla Riley about a housing program called Raising Columba

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There is an old saying that “they are not making any more land…” And although that is true, it doesn’t mean that you can’t own real estate. Shayla Riley with Berkshire Hathaway Midlands Real Estate, says that their initiative called Raising Columbia is aimed at revitalizing urban areas by developing housing options like condos in the buildings that line Main and other streets in Columbia.
