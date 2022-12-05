Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Peak Drift celebrates launch of locally brewed beers with events across the Midlands
New local brewery Peak Drift Brewing Company announced the launch of its inaugural line of craft beers and seltzers this week. To celebrate, a series of grand opening events will be happening throughout December. Dec. 6; Peak Drift Launch Party at WECO from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Peak...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The Venue on Main Street in Columbia to host month long seasonal pop-up bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS at The Venue on Main Street. For the entire month of December... they will be hosting a holiday pop-up bar with seasonal cocktails and more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Nephron Nitrile glove plant holds grand opening in West Columbia
Nephron Nitrile, a new company in West Columbia that produces nitrile gloves, held the grand opening of its manufacturing facility on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The ceremony attracted leaders from the Midlands as well as around the state, including Governor Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey and state Senator Nikki Setzler.
Soda City Biz WIRE
New Life For Old Columbia Gateway Industrial Site
COLUMBIA, SC – The development team at Cohn Corporation has teamed with Wilson Kibler to redevelop the retired Intertape Polymer Group industrial site at 2000 South Beltline Boulevard. This existing industrial site serves as a gateway to Columbia at I-77 and the corner of Shop Road and Beltline Blvd. This site was purchased by a group of local investors and will be transformed into a new business park that will help serves the Midlands market.
coladaily.com
Well Pets celebrates opening of new 13,000-square-foot clinic
Well Pets held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate their move to a new building. Employees of the veterinary clinic took guests through the new facility following the ribbon cutting to show the new rooms and features. According to Well Pets Veterinarian and Chief Medical Director Jeff Seay, the clinic...
coladaily.com
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location
Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
tmpresale.com
Stephen Marley – Old Soul Unplugged 2023 at The Senate in Columbia Mar 17th, 2023 – presale password
The Stephen Marley – Old Soul Unplugged 2023 presale code that we’ve received so many requests for is up and available for our members!!!. For a short time you can get your tickets ahead of their public sale. Right now is a great time to get your own...
coladaily.com
Goodwill opens boutique-style thrift store in Chapin
Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) held a grand opening Tuesday in Chapin for its newest retail venture, Auten’s Loft. Auten’s Loft is named in memory of GIUMSC founder, Lloyd Auten, and will offer affordable designer and name-brand men’s/women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories. Select home décor will also be offered ta Goodwill’s new boutique-style experience.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Blythewood Christmas Parade and the Christkindl Market
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two big events. One small, special town. This Friday through Sunday, you can enjoy the best of Blythewood with the Christkindl Market. And then be sure to make it to the Christmas parade Sunday afternoon. Jasmin Fonce is the co-chair of the Blythewood Christmas Parade and...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Pharmaceutical company to invest $81M in Richland County expansion, add 94 jobs
The Ritedose Corp., a locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer, is investing $81 million to expand its facilities in northeast Columbia, a move expected to create 94 jobs. Ritedose products include a wide assortment of respiratory medications as well as ophthalmic medicines used for eye care, according to CEO Jody...
Lexington County Chronicle
Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington
Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
getnews.info
Austral Salon Offers Keratin Treatment in Columbia SC
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 5, 2022 – Charleane Shealy is delighted to announce that Austral Salon, the best hair salon in Columbia, SC, offers keratin treatment- a process that adds additional keratin to the hair which helps reduce frizz and increase shine and strengthens hair. Keratin treatment...
abccolumbia.com
Lugoff man wins big $375,000 jackpot
LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)— A man from Lugoff turned his good fortune into great success when he turned a $15 winning lottery ticket into a $375,000 jackpot. The unidentified winner cashed in his original prize at the S M Mart on Highway 1 in Lugoff and decided to use his earnings to buy another scratch-off, which got him a $375,000 top prize.
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo considering main street build
Bill Danielson, Irmo Town Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem, gave a presentation to the council on November 29 outlining a proposed main street in Irmo. The area designates Moseley Street, an unpaved road that is adjacent to the Community Park of Irmo and includes properties stretching all the way to Woodrow Street. A total of 12 properties would need to be obtained by the town in order for the plan to succeed. The main street would include the Church Street entrance, Moseley Street, and Carlisle Street. The funding for the project would consist of the sale of lots to investors and businesses, ARPA funds and Hospitality taxes. This would allow the town to create the main street without putting the burden back on the citizens or businesses in town.
One large, one small dog park under construction in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Phase two of community development within the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo is now in motion with construction underway. Phase one was the Irmo community garden and now they're moving on to dog parks for large and small pups. The town of Irmo is paying for this...
New development coming to Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Redevelopment in West Columbia just got a shot in the arm with the sale of a near 38-acre property along Sunset Boulevard, according to NAI Columbia. The property will become Langley Pointe, a mixed-used development with housing and commercial components. The $60 million project, located...
coladaily.com
SC Fairgrounds brings new light displays to Carolina Lights show
The SC State Fairgrounds are shining bright this holiday season for the 4th annual Carolina Lights. Saturday night marked the start of the seasonal light show presented throughout the month of December, with the addition of several new displays. Carolina Lights features more than 100 individual LED light displays including...
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan speaks with Shayla Riley about a housing program called Raising Columba
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There is an old saying that “they are not making any more land…” And although that is true, it doesn’t mean that you can’t own real estate. Shayla Riley with Berkshire Hathaway Midlands Real Estate, says that their initiative called Raising Columbia is aimed at revitalizing urban areas by developing housing options like condos in the buildings that line Main and other streets in Columbia.
