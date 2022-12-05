Read full article on original website
I dined at Denny's and IHOP to see which was better, and the cheaper breakfast chain gave the pancake house a run for its money
I tried coffee and a platter of pancakes, bacon, eggs, and hash browns at both popular chains to find out which one serves the better morning meal.
The McDonald's Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches Are Back, But There's A Catch
Hotcakes and sausage. A hash brown patty and a cup of coffee. The Egg McMuffin. Even if you didn't cheat by reading the title, you probably figured out we're talking about McDonald's, or more accurately, McDonald's breakfast. Since it debuted in the 1970s (via CNN), the company has gained a strong foothold in the fast food breakfast market. McDonald's has tested out all sorts of new breakfast items to better cater to its morning crowd. Some have been successful such as the McGriddle introduced in 2003 while others have been discontinued, like McDonald's bagel sandwich – or rather, it used to be discontinued.
Food Beast
IHOP Reveals New Mini Pancakes Cereal
Remember the huge Pancake Cereal food trend that was borne out of pandemic boredom and creativity? Well, two years later and its now playing out as a real product at the store in the form of IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal. General Mills linked up with the right ones (duh, IHOP)...
McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Breakfast Item—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
McDonald’s often surprises fans by reviving discontinued menu items, and the fast food chain just celebrated the return of one popular breakfast option. In recent weeks, fans have begun noticing beloved breakfast bagels from the chain at select locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New England, as reported by Chew Boom.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
I tried fried chicken from 3 different grocery stores, and there's only one I'll buy from now on
I tasted fried chicken from the popular chains Lucky Supermarket, Safeway, and Walmart to find the best option to grab in a pinch.
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
iheart.com
FOOD: What’s The Best Frozen Pizza?
"Experts" ranked the top frozen pizzas, and DiGiorno came in first, followed by Newman's Pizza and Screamin' Sicilian. A Woman Filed a $5 Million Lawsuit Because Velveeta Shells & Cheese Takes Too Long to Prepare. Ever since that McDonald's hot coffee ruling in the '90s, there have been a LOT...
Aldi Just Put Hot Cocoa Pillsbury Rolls On Shelves
Aldi is a great store to stock up on unique food items that can't be found at any old run-of-the-mill grocery chain. Some of the tried and true classics, like its Friendly Farms Whole Milk Greek Yogurt and Simply Nature Organic Peanut Butter often appear on "best items" lists (per Cooking Light). While Aldi has great finds year-round, the seasonal items are where the store really steps up its game.
Denny's will sell a $5.99 t-shirt on Black Friday that gives the buyer a year of free breakfasts
This Friday - Black Friday- Denny's online shop will make available, at 12 am Eastern Time, a t-shirt the company is calling the Everyday Value Tee. Only 150 shirts will be sold as ownership confers the right to receive a complimentary breakfast every day for a year.
Wendy's Customers Are 'Disappointed' With Their New Breakfast Item: 'Burger Kings Are WAY Better'
While Wendy’s does offer a breakfast menu, it seems that the chain is more praised on social media lately for their sandwiches, burgers, Frostys and french fries. The fast food giant launched a new item for breakfast back in August, the ‘Homestyle French Toast Sticks with Syrup Dip.’ While several publications have reported since then that the menu option is popular among some customers, online, it appears that many Wendy’s fans think Burger King‘s similar sticks are, as one fan recently tweeted, “WAY better.”
McDonald’s Is Debuting A Brand New McFlurry Flavor For The Holidays—And It’s Not Peppermint
McDonald’s is gearing up for the upcoming wintry holiday season with the help of a brand new, limited-time McFlurry flavor. The sweet treat hitting the menu is the Oreo Fudge McFlurry, which will satisfy cookie and chocolate fans alike, and that’s not all. The fast food giant is...
CNET
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
Subway Is Selling Footlong Cookies for One Day Only
The 12-inch treats will be available at a pop-up location called "Cookieway."
Aldi's Awesome Pan Is Back And Tempting All Of Reddit
We all know by now that many Aldi items have cult followings, for one reason or another. Some products, like Aldi's breaded chicken filets, are popular because they're quick to prepare and downright delicious. Other Aldi products, like Benton's cookies or Who Needs the Bagel? Seasoning, are popular because they're great dupes.
TikTok Is Not On Board With Costco's Frozen California Sushi Rolls
Frozen sushi: genius or disgusting? While on one hand, it maintains the fish at peak freshness, on the other, some have trouble getting past the ick factor of just how bad "frozen sushi" sounds. While it may sound like something you'd buy at a gas station or 7-Eleven sometime around midnight, this questionable fish dish is actually available from retail giant Costco.
Manufacturer Behind TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella Sticks' Snack Is Being Sued For Using Cheddar
Food lawsuits are a dime a dozen these days. Just last week, a woman in Florida sued Kraft for $5 million claiming that its Velveeta brand microwave mac and cheese takes more than the 3½ minutes to make that the package states. The plaintiff claimed she "would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth." (via CNN Business). Then there was a New York man who filed suit against Kellogg's in March, claiming that the packaging of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts is "misleading because the label gives the consumers the impression the fruit filling only contains strawberries as its fruit ingredient."
Firehouse Subs Returning 'Name Of The Day' Promo Means You Can Get A Free Sub
There are many ways you can get free food from a restaurant, from birthday coupons to rewards points. One way that's not as common, however, is receiving free food because of your name. Of course, this could make things difficult if you have an uncommon name. Even so, if you're a fan of free food, you've probably been waiting on a deal like Firehouse Subs' "name of the day" promotion to make its triumphant comeback.
Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies
For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...
