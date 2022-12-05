Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will be without its starting point guard for the rest the season. Jaelin Llewellyn suffered an ACL injury to his left knee in Sunday’s game against Kentucky in London, Michigan announced on Wednesday. He left that game in the second half after suffering the non-contact...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Minnesota (12/8/22): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan -4.5 Tickets: Stubhub, Vivid Seats, Seatgeek. TV: Big Ten Network (Cory Provus, Brian Butch) FuboTV (7-day free trial): Stream live TV with ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN & top channels without cable. DVR included. Start watching free. No contract, cancel anytime. Sling | Hulu + Live TV |...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
Gonzaga vs. Washington prediction: College basketball picks, odds
Two of the best college basketball teams in the Evergreen State haven’t had the starts they’d hoped for after some early losses in non-conference play. They’ll meet Friday in another non-conference clash that strongly favors host Gonzaga against cross-state rival Washington. The favored Bulldogs enter this one with a worse record, but that’s the product of facing arguably the toughest schedule in the country. It’s not like Gonzaga has wilted, either: blowout losses to top-five teams Texas and Purdue suggest a weaker ceiling than we’re used to with this group, but wins over Kentucky and Xavier and one-point loss to Baylor...
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: Score $1,000 risk-free bet for Washington vs. Gonzaga
New York Post readers can take advantage of a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Just use the bonus code NPBONUS when you sign up for BetMGM and make your first sports bet risk-free. BetMGM Bonus Code Read more about the BetMGM Bonus CodeCheck out the best sportsbook bonus codes BetMGM’s new customer offer lets new users claim a fantastic risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. Apply the bonus code NPBONUS during the sign-up process and you can get your hands on this great offer ahead of Washington vs. Gonzaga tonight on the hardwood. This offer means that if your wager wins, you...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
MLive.com
The Lions might be without a starting cornerback against Minnesota
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Okudah returned to practice on Friday, but the Detroit Lions might still be without a starting cornerback when Minnesota comes to town on Sunday for an NFC North showdown. Will Harris is battling a hip injury that limited him at practice on Thursday before knocking him...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo reflects on ‘lowest point in my life’ in Larry Nassar fallout
Four years after Larry Nassar was fired and Tom Izzo simultaneously came under scrutiny for the handling of assault accusations in his own program, the time period continues to have a profound effect on the veteran Michigan State basketball coach. In an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger that’s...
MLive.com
Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Maryland, Michigan & more: MLIVEFULL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting just became legal in Maryland two weeks ago, and residents can still sign up at Caesars Sportsbook to take advantage of...
Detroit Lions dismissing rare Vegas odds: They said we 'were trash when we were 1-6'
Dan Campbell is not a betting man. "I’ll get banned for life in this league if I bet," he said Friday. But the Detroit Lions coach was surprised to hear...
MLive.com
PointsBet Michigan promo code RFPICKS14 gifts “Second Chance Bets”
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New PointsBet customers should take advantage of this amazing offer with up to $2,000 of free bets available with PointsBet Michigan promo code...
MLive.com
Brother Rice basketball’s depth already shows in dominant 75-44 win over Detroit Western
BLOOMFIELD HILLS -- The Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice boys basketball team has what many believe to be the state’s most talented roster this year. With three players signed to play at Division I schools, Brother Rice is considered to be a heavy favorite to win a Division 1 state title.
Podcast: The Bears have a clear path to No. 2 overall draft pick
The Bears are sitting at 3-10 at the bye week, and their season is all but over. Chicago was eliminated from playoff contention last week, but there’s still plenty to watch heading into this final stretch of games. Namely, the Bears’ draft position, where it feels like they’re all...
MLive.com
5 Ann Arbor-area football players earn Associated Press All-State honors
The list of Ann Arbor-area football players who earned Associated Press All-State honors was shorter this season, but several players were still recognized for their play this fall. Five players claimed Division 1-2 All-State honors with three earning first team and two claiming second team recognition. The AP All-State teams...
MLive.com
Lions-Vikings tickets: How to buy them for Sunday’s game at Ford Field
It’s pretty fun to be a Detroit Lions fan right now, isn’t it?. Detroit (5-7) is 4-1 over its last five games, with a critical game Sunday against Minnesota (10-2) when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. The Lions needs to keep winning, and start getting some help from the teams in front of them (Seattle, Washington and the NY Giants).
MLive.com
Hayes’ bounce-back game and 2 other takeaways from Pistons’ loss to Pelicans
The Detroit Pistons followed up a season-best win with an horrible shooting night on Wednesday, falling 104-98 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pistons were a woeful 39% from the field, and an abysmal 15-for-42 from behind the arc. Detroit had another solid showing from their reserves, as Saddiq Bey...
MLive.com
Sixteen Muskegon-area football players named to 2022 AP All-State teams
MUSKEGON – The Associated Press recently released its All-State teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season and 16 local athletes were placed on the first or second team of their respective divisions. Below is a look at the players who earned the postseason accolades from a panel...
MLive.com
The Lions are scoring more without T.J. Hockenson than they did with him
ALLEN PARK -- The T.J. Hockenson trade made sense. Yes, trading a Pro Bowl tight end to a division rival would hurt in the short term. But the Detroit Lions were buried in last place anyway, and weren’t prepared to pay him what he wanted. So they determined their best path forward was to get what they could now rather than risk losing him for nothing later.
MLive.com
Vikings vs. Lions predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 14: 12/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions are looking for their fifth win out of their last six contests when they host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday...
