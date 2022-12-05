ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

New York Post

Gonzaga vs. Washington prediction: College basketball picks, odds

Two of the best college basketball teams in the Evergreen State haven’t had the starts they’d hoped for after some early losses in non-conference play. They’ll meet Friday in another non-conference clash that strongly favors host Gonzaga against cross-state rival Washington. The favored Bulldogs enter this one with a worse record, but that’s the product of facing arguably the toughest schedule in the country. It’s not like Gonzaga has wilted, either: blowout losses to top-five teams Texas and Purdue suggest a weaker ceiling than we’re used to with this group, but wins over Kentucky and Xavier and one-point loss to Baylor...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

SPOKANE, WA
MLive.com

The Lions might be without a starting cornerback against Minnesota

ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Okudah returned to practice on Friday, but the Detroit Lions might still be without a starting cornerback when Minnesota comes to town on Sunday for an NFC North showdown. Will Harris is battling a hip injury that limited him at practice on Thursday before knocking him...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MARYLAND STATE
MLive.com

MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

5 Ann Arbor-area football players earn Associated Press All-State honors

The list of Ann Arbor-area football players who earned Associated Press All-State honors was shorter this season, but several players were still recognized for their play this fall. Five players claimed Division 1-2 All-State honors with three earning first team and two claiming second team recognition. The AP All-State teams...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Lions-Vikings tickets: How to buy them for Sunday’s game at Ford Field

It’s pretty fun to be a Detroit Lions fan right now, isn’t it?. Detroit (5-7) is 4-1 over its last five games, with a critical game Sunday against Minnesota (10-2) when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. The Lions needs to keep winning, and start getting some help from the teams in front of them (Seattle, Washington and the NY Giants).
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Sixteen Muskegon-area football players named to 2022 AP All-State teams

MUSKEGON – The Associated Press recently released its All-State teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season and 16 local athletes were placed on the first or second team of their respective divisions. Below is a look at the players who earned the postseason accolades from a panel...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

The Lions are scoring more without T.J. Hockenson than they did with him

ALLEN PARK -- The T.J. Hockenson trade made sense. Yes, trading a Pro Bowl tight end to a division rival would hurt in the short term. But the Detroit Lions were buried in last place anyway, and weren’t prepared to pay him what he wanted. So they determined their best path forward was to get what they could now rather than risk losing him for nothing later.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Vikings vs. Lions predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 14: 12/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions are looking for their fifth win out of their last six contests when they host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday...
DETROIT, MI

