Read full article on original website
Related
New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members
Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
Great Bend's Family Crisis Center offers beach getaway
Need to get away? Thanks to an anonymous donation, a luxury beach getaway, valued at $10,000, is being raffled off by the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend. The prize package includes a four-night stay at Seas Serenity Luxury Home, located at Cinnamon Shore Resort in Port Aransas, Texas. “The...
Brit Spaugh Zoo cougar exhibit expansion nearing completion
Tommie and Tanner are getting a bigger home. Brit Spaugh Zoo staff in Great Bend are nearing completion of a larger exhibit for the two cougars. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the space will more than triple from 512 square feet to nearly 1,800 square feet. "We added in a...
Great Bend Chamber brings back Shop Local and Win campaign
If battling online retail giants was not difficult enough, local businesses continue to battle workforce shortages and supply chain issues. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield said that's just more reason why to shop locally this holiday season. The chamber has returned its "Shop Local and Win" campaign to incentivize that behavior. Barfield said the chamber will be giving away nearly $1,000 in chamber certificates on Dec. 21.
Great Bend welcomes you to the free downtown ice skating rink
If you want to try your hand, or your feet, at ice skating this holiday season, the City of Great Bend once again has your opportunity. The downtown ice skating rink is available again, just south of the Barton County Courthouse. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the skate...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The spirit of the season
The rush is on as the hustle and bustle of the holiday season ramps up! It seems like there’s never enough hours in the days, or days in the weeks leading up to Christmas. As a parent, small business owner, community member and farmer, there’s just a lot to accomplish immediately after washing the dishes from our Thanksgiving meal.
Citizen scientists wanted for Cheyenne Bottoms Christmas Bird Count
The 2023 Christmas Bird Count at Cheyenne Bottoms may only require one or two hands this year. Drought conditions continue to impact bird numbers into the cold season. But each year, bird counters across the nation participate in the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count that runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said citizen scientists are welcome for the count.
KOERNER: Healthy holiday tips
The countdown has begun to the holiday season. Navigating the season and keeping up our healthy habits is always a challenge. So many temptations and busyness can de-rail anyone from good intentions. Donna Krug, Director and Family Consumer Science Extension Agent, and I recently presented about this topic in Great Bend. We found a great resource from Cleveland State University, entitled Healthy Holiday Survival Guide, that we included in our presentation. The tips below are meant to be simple and straight forward and not overwhelming. Keeping things simple during this season is key. So even if you only pick one or two items to be intentional about, that is a great approach to these suggestions.
Lakin Avenue parking in GB to close for crack sealing project
Circle C Paving will be doing crack sealing in Great Bend on Friday, Dec. 9 on Lakin Avenue between Baker Street and Main Street. The city will close the north side parking on Lakin Thursday, Dec. 8. It will be closed temporarily until Circle C is finished sealing. The south...
Barton Commission updates Animal Control Authority Agreement
Each year, the Barton County Commission and other governing entities pay to use the Golden Belt Humane Society as the Animal Control Authority in their jurisdiction. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman recently updated the county's agreement so it will come before the governing body for review annually. Commissioner Barb Esfeld, who also serves on the GBHS board, explained the change at Wednesday's meeting.
Great Bend Chamber accepting nominations for annual awards
Each year the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of the people who play an instrumental role in the community. Through Dec. 16, the chamber is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year. The winners will be announced at the chamber's 101st Annual Awards Night scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Chamber CEO Megan Barfield said the NextGen Leader award is handed out by the Barton County Young Professionals.
Progress moving slowly, but moving for Great Bend’s loft project
In July 2021, a loft project was approved for funding by the Great Bend City Council to provide $1 million to help reimburse property owners of multi-story buildings in downtown Great Bend for the cost of renovations, including the addition of fire sprinklers. In hopes of addressing housing shortages and...
Cop Shop (12/7)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/7) At 3:37 a.m. a medical alarm was reported at 4600 Railroad Avenue. At 1:37 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at MM 97 on S. US 281 Highway. Battery. At 1:37 p.m. a battery was reported at 198 N. US 281 Highway.
Time to slow down for bears and the rest of the Great Bend zoo
The extended nap time has arrived for the four grizzly bears at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo. In early November, the zoo’s grizzlies started staying inside more. The bears don’t always go into a full hibernation, but use the torpor tactic to survive the colder months, meaning they do wake up periodically throughout the winter.
Browne retiring after 33 years with Great Bend Police
The Great Bend Police Department has recently been operating at one over their limit to be fully staffed. They’ll need that plus one as Corporal William Browne has announced his retirement. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Browne has been serving with the police department for 33 years,...
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone
When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
Ellinwood teen among two dead after SUV, pickup crash
STAFFORD COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Mark E. Hawkins, 21, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was northbound on NE 50th Avenue five miles east of St. John. A 2006...
Water rates going up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
Great Bend's Esfeld to continue running career at FHSU
A local cross country course record and another state medal. Those were just two of Great Bend High School senior Kaiden Esfeld’s accomplishments as a cross country runner this fall. Earlier this week, Esfeld signed a letter of intent to continue his running career at Fort Hays State University.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0