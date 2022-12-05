ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo County, MS

Man accused of trying to sneak contraband into Yazoo County jail

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested after investigators said he tried to sneak contraband into a Yazoo County jail.

According to the Yazoo Hearld , 20-year-old Aargus Harris was arrested after deputies said they caught him attempting to throw a bag over the fence at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Harris also attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by deputies.

Harris was charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility, simple possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.

WJTV 12

Hinds County man arrested for Vicksburg home invasion

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a Hinds County man after a home invasion on Wednesday, December 7. Police said the incident happened in the 800 block of Patton Street. According to investigators, 28-year-old Craig Coins, of Edwards, forced his way into a home and fired a weapon in the process. Coins was charged […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing family member in mouth

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing a family member in the mouth. The incident happened on Monday, December 5. Police said Melissa Winters, 50, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on a charge of aggravated assault later that day. Her bond was set at $50,000, and her case was bound […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating after a woman was shot during an attempted carjacking. The incident happened near Bellevue Place in Jackson around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. Investigators said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery. Police have not released any additional […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Four women arrested for stealing more than $17,000 in merchandise from Mississippi stores

Mississippi officials arrested four women who reportedly shoplifted more than $17,000 in merchandise from Madison stores in December. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 2:43 pm, officers of the Madison Police Department were notified by associates at Best Buy located at 175 Grandview Blvd concerning two females that were currently inside the store concealing items.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

4 women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana, women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on December 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday, December 8. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the crash happened on Highway 80 and Robinson Road. The incident caused a portion of Highway 80 to shut down for a period of time. The victim was identified […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Pearl, sent to crime lab

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Pearl. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the remains were found near Sweet Home Church Road on Wednesday, December 7. The Rankin County coroner determined the human remains were those of a male. The remains were taken to the state […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for 2021 armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for an armed carjacking. Court documents stated 21-year-old Anthony Lee Holder carjacked a victim at gunpoint on February 7, 2021, in Jackson. He pled guilty to the armed carjacking on August 29, 2022. This case was investigated by the ATF […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tip leads recovery of stolen tractor in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – After receiving a tip, the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and Rankin County Sherriff’s Office recovered a Massey Ferguson tractor reported stolen in October 2022. MALTB received a tip about a tractor on November 29. After investigating the tip, investigators identified the tractor as the one that had […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jackson woman robbed at gunpoint at ATM on Terry Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman says she is terrified and traumatized after two men robbed her at gunpoint at a bank ATM Sunday night. She says they got away with her car, cash, and phone. Now she’s warning others so they won’t become victims. The woman...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake

7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported. 8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County inspector fired after pleading guilty to bribery charges

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County stormwater inspector was fired by supervisors after he recently pled guilty to federal bribery charges. The Madison County Journal reported supervisors voted to fire Andrew Grant on Monday. Grant was one of four people indicted on federal bribery charges related to allegations of corruption centered around former […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 36-year-old Pearl man

UPDATE: RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced Chris Williamson, 36, returned home safely on Wednesday. RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 36-year Christopher Williamson, of Pearl. He is described as six feet three inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with brown […]
PEARL, MS
kicks96news.com

Recent Arson Case Under Investigation by Leake County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, December 7th Leake County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a suspected case of arson just off Pilgrim Rest Rd. where two round hay bales were set on fire. “Please be aware and attentive to any suspicious person in this area as to not become a victim of a senseless crime like this.” says Leake County Investigator Taylor Parker.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Elder abuse: How to protect older adults during the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holidays is just around the corner, and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) wants to ensure that individuals of all ages are in the holiday spirit with joy. During the holidays, MDHS reported many older adults can be at risk for mental instability due to isolation. According to a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for 2020 double shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged in connection to a December 2020 double shooting in Jackson was sentenced after pleading guilty on Wednesday, November 30. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Jaqwon Allen was accused of shooting off-duty Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert and security guard Eric Williams on Pearl Street. Colbert was struck in the […]
JACKSON, MS
