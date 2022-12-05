ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now

ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is our “break” day in between systems for our next one rolls in with a steady period of rain on Thursday. Only t-storm chance I see with this round looks to be closer to the KY/TN border once again. There are hints of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

Stacey’s Unsettled Forecast – December 7, 2022

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a high 52-57 (NW to SE; 54 in Evansville) Winds NW 5-10. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some fog. Rain developing late. Low of 42-47. Winds NE 5-10. THURSDAY: Cloudy with steady rain, diminishing after noon. High of 48-53. Winds NE 5-15. Meteorologist Stacey May.
EVANSVILLE, IN
AL.com

Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama

More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
ALABAMA STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week

December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
NORTONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project.  Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
westkentuckystar.com

New ag manufacturing facility announced for Mayfield and Graves County

A new manufacturing facility in the agritech sector is coming to Mayfield and Graves County. Osmundson Manufacturing Company announced plans to build a 150,000-square-foot facility to produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for construction and agriculture applications. Since 1903, they've made plow and tillage blades in Perry, Iowa, that are sold in North America, Australia and Asia.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Consider Native Plants

Although the temperatures have dropped, this is still a great time to plant trees and shrubs. Native trees like American holly and red buckeye and shrubs like witchhazel and arrowwood viburnum have long been a natural part of the ecosystem, providing food for wildlife and filling specific habitats in the forest, hills, and river bottoms around Hopkinsville. Plants introduced from other areas, which we call exotics, often do not fulfill the same niche as natives. In some cases, they survive poorly; however in other sites they may become unmanageable or invasive (think kudzu).
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Gas Prices Continue To Plummet In West Kentucky

Gas prices continue to plummet in west central Kentucky, and are now an average 13 cents lower this week than last — down to $3.01 per gallon. That’s according to the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, released to the public Tuesday. During this exact time last year,...
OWENSBORO, KY
wkdzradio.com

Delay Projected In Trigg Schools Vocational Renovation

With any large construction project, comes the potential for delays and tough discoveries. Trigg County’s Board of Education received such news Thursday night, when Director of Operations Matt Ladd had to unfortunately relay that in the process of preparing the vocational building for its grant-paid renovation, contractors from A&K Construction have uncovered a bit of a snag.

Comments / 0

Community Policy