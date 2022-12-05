Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now
ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is our “break” day in between systems for our next one rolls in with a steady period of rain on Thursday. Only t-storm chance I see with this round looks to be closer to the KY/TN border once again. There are hints of...
WTVW
Stacey’s Unsettled Forecast – December 7, 2022
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a high 52-57 (NW to SE; 54 in Evansville) Winds NW 5-10. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some fog. Rain developing late. Low of 42-47. Winds NE 5-10. THURSDAY: Cloudy with steady rain, diminishing after noon. High of 48-53. Winds NE 5-15. Meteorologist Stacey May.
WCPO
WKY tornadoes: A year later, NWS officials credit early warnings with saving lives
PRINCETON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A year ago, people in Western Kentucky experienced a night they will never forget. It was a tornado outbreak that left 80 people dead, with damage across multiple Kentucky counties. As we look back on that tragic night, our partners at WLEX went Caldwell...
Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama
More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week
December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project. Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
westkentuckystar.com
New ag manufacturing facility announced for Mayfield and Graves County
A new manufacturing facility in the agritech sector is coming to Mayfield and Graves County. Osmundson Manufacturing Company announced plans to build a 150,000-square-foot facility to produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for construction and agriculture applications. Since 1903, they've made plow and tillage blades in Perry, Iowa, that are sold in North America, Australia and Asia.
WBKO
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
wkdzradio.com
Consider Native Plants
Although the temperatures have dropped, this is still a great time to plant trees and shrubs. Native trees like American holly and red buckeye and shrubs like witchhazel and arrowwood viburnum have long been a natural part of the ecosystem, providing food for wildlife and filling specific habitats in the forest, hills, and river bottoms around Hopkinsville. Plants introduced from other areas, which we call exotics, often do not fulfill the same niche as natives. In some cases, they survive poorly; however in other sites they may become unmanageable or invasive (think kudzu).
kentuckytoday.com
Community finds God’s grace in rebuilding after western Kentucky tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KT) — As the one-year anniversary approaches of a historic tornado that ravaged this community, ministry leaders see God’s grace in the midst of a years-long rebuilding process. “We have seen an outpouring of God’s grace upon people, but we are nowhere near being out...
wpsdlocal6.com
Agricultural manufacturing company investing $12.5 million to build new factory in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An Iowa-based company that manufactures tilling blades and other agricultural and construction tools is investing $12.5 million to open a new facility in Graves County, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The plant is expected to create 80 jobs. The governor's office says Osmundson Mfg....
wkdzradio.com
Gas Prices Continue To Plummet In West Kentucky
Gas prices continue to plummet in west central Kentucky, and are now an average 13 cents lower this week than last — down to $3.01 per gallon. That’s according to the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, released to the public Tuesday. During this exact time last year,...
wkdzradio.com
Delay Projected In Trigg Schools Vocational Renovation
With any large construction project, comes the potential for delays and tough discoveries. Trigg County’s Board of Education received such news Thursday night, when Director of Operations Matt Ladd had to unfortunately relay that in the process of preparing the vocational building for its grant-paid renovation, contractors from A&K Construction have uncovered a bit of a snag.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
